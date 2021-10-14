Backstory on Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building

Sicily Ann Halsell Waggoner was born on April 5, 1842, and died on May 28, 1928, at the age of 86.

She married Daniel Waggoner in 1858 when she was 16 years old, and they had 4 kids, George, Alice, Calvin and Robert.

Ann Waggoner was a major patron who donated over $100,000 dollars to the school and left them $84,000 when she died.

The Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building was initially designed as the auditorium for the Polytechnic United Methodist Church.

It was designed by Sanguinet & Staats who also designed several buildings in Fort Worth such as the Flat Iron building, Neil P. Anderson building, as well as several houses on Pennsylvania Avenue and the famous Thistle Hill.

Ann Waggoner gave the then-named Texas Woman’s College the $35,000 that they needed to finish out the auditorium and the auditorium was then named after her.

“I think it’s pretty cool, I actually kind of like all of the buildings on campus. I think [it’s] really interesting the way that they’re laid out and styled. Ann Waggoner building is cool – I’d like to know more of the history of [the building],” said Justine Brims, a graduate student majoring in the masters counseling program for marriage and family therapy (mft).

The first renovation happened in 1965 with monetary contributions from Otho Means Armstrong and his wife, Elizabeth. The second happened in 2001-2002 and the building was named Nicholas Martin Hall in honor of Nicholas Martin with the auditorium retaining the Ann Waggoner name.

