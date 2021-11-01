Texas Wesleyan’s Library comic book collection available for viewing

Since the spring semester of 2019, the room behind the reference desk in the Eunice and James L. West Library has housed a comic book collection donated by Dr. Cary Adkinson and Dr. Eddy Lynton.

The collection is named the Adkinson-Lynton Comic Collection.

There were plans to have a grand opening ceremony but due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, they were not able to have one. Instead, the collection has been open to students who are interested in comic books and comic book paraphernalia.

Visits from students to the section have been few since many students are unaware that the section exists.

“I did not [know that the library had a comic book collection]. That’s why I was interested in hearing about it [when you mentioned it],” said Doug Fournier, senior theatre major and president of the anime club.

Also housed in the collection are graphic novels, movies and T.V. shows, and books about comic books.

Students are not able to check out anything in the collection due to the valuable nature of the materials involved, but they are more than welcomed to stay in the room with small gaming chairs, ample light, and a television with a disk player.

The creators, Adkinson and Lynton, created the collection due to their combined love of comics and their combined personal collections.

“Growing up, I remember always wishing that the Fort Worth Public Library had a comic book section. Now that’s a common collection you see at libraries, so I thought it would be great to have one at Texas Wesleyan for all our students (and faculty and staff) to enjoy! I mentioned that I was thinking of donating part of my personal collection to the West Library to my colleague Dr. Eddy Lynton, and he said he’d like to donate his collection as well,” wrote Adkinson.