September Newscast with Crystal Hernandez
Watch as the Academic Success Center hosts a workshop for students to be better prepared for their classes, how the Texas Wesleyan community comes together and celebrates with the LatinX community and their very own Mariachi band, and be informed on what you need to know for this upcoming voting season. All that and more on Rambler TV.
