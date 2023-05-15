5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
Enjoy 5 Alive, the Rambler TV game show hosted by Maliah Lacour and directed by Chiara Watson. Watch students and staff compete in games of trivia to win fun summer prizes as we celebrate the end of the semester.
Maliah is currently a sophmore in the classroom and on the baskebtall court here at texas wesleyan. Maliah started as content producer for the Rambler...
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler...