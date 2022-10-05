Sports Access: Players end their season together
Welcome to our Sports Access where we talk about sports at Texas Wesleyan. We get to know seven unique football players who have been playing together as a college football team since freshman year. We get an insight into their goals, hardships, and funny moments they had together. Now that this is their last season, the team who walked onto the field together, will walk off the field together.
