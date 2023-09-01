Wesleyan Rams beat John Melvin University 80 – 0

The Texas Wesleyan Rams won their first scrimmage against the John Melvin University Millers on Saturday, Aug 26. The football game took place at Crowley ISD Multi-purpose Stadium and ended with a final score of 80 – 0.

The first Ram touchdown came within the early minutes of the first quarter and was made by defensive back Jay Reed. This was followed by a series of touchdown plays before the end of the quarter.

“As a team, we did great,” offensive lineman Wyatt Hail said. “We had some good plays, came with some touchdowns and after, you know, we came up with the victory.”

The Rams were supported by the Texas Wesleyan Goldline and Cheer teams. Sophomore cheerleader and exercise science major, Madison Butler said, “I really love entertaining the crowd, watching and supporting the football boys.”

The cheerleaders weren’t the only ones cheering on the Rams. Fans came out to Crowley to show support for the team, including Texas Wesleyan alumnus Gabriel Sanchez.

“When I first came [to Texas Wesleyan], they offered me to play with them and I just couldn’t fit it in my schedule,” Sanchez said. “But I just love football and I love the team.”

On Sept. 2, the team will play their first official game of the season against Ottawa University Arizona.

“We’re locking in,” Hail said. “We’ve got to have great practices. Got to come out, compete, and be mentally ready for Ottawa next week.”