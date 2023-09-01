The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

September 1, 2023
Rams take to the field to play against the JMU Millers.
Wesleyan Rams beat John Melvin University 80 – 0
August 30, 2023
Texas Wesleyan issued a lockdown at 9:18am which lasted until 9:28am.
Wesleyan received active shooter threat Thursday morning
April 13, 2023
An updated rendering of the Karen Cramer Stadium as shown looking East towards campus. 
Work begins on Karen Cramer Stadium, bringing with it an investment in the community
February 24, 2023
August 30, 2023
Chiara Watson
Rams take to the field to play against the JMU Millers.

The Texas Wesleyan Rams won their first scrimmage against the John Melvin University Millers on Saturday, Aug 26. The football game took place at Crowley ISD Multi-purpose Stadium and ended with a final score of 80 – 0.  

The first Ram touchdown came within the early minutes of the first quarter and was made by defensive back Jay Reed. This was followed by a series of touchdown plays before the end of the quarter.  

“As a team, we did great,” offensive lineman Wyatt Hail said. “We had some good plays, came with some touchdowns and after, you know, we came up with the victory.” 

The Rams were supported by the Texas Wesleyan Goldline and Cheer teams. Sophomore cheerleader and exercise science major, Madison Butler said, “I really love entertaining the crowd, watching and supporting the football boys.” 

The cheerleaders weren’t the only ones cheering on the Rams. Fans came out to Crowley to show support for the team, including Texas Wesleyan alumnus Gabriel Sanchez.  

“When I first came [to Texas Wesleyan], they offered me to play with them and I just couldn’t fit it in my schedule,” Sanchez said. “But I just love football and I love the team.”  

On Sept. 2, the team will play their first official game of the season against Ottawa University Arizona.  

“We’re locking in,” Hail said. “We’ve got to have great practices. Got to come out, compete, and be mentally ready for Ottawa next week.”

  The first football scrimmage of the season is hosted at Crowley ISD Multipurpose stadium.

    Chiara Watson

  Texas Wesleyan's band shows their school spirit and cheers on the Rams.

    Chiara Watson

  The first scrimmage takes place as the team prepares to face off against Ottawa University Arizona in their next game.

    Chiara Watson

  Rams take to the field to play against the JMU Millers.

    Chiara Watson

  Both alumni and current students show their support for the school's football team. Fans Stella Ton, Juan Castro, Jackson Wagner, and Gabriel Sanchez cheer on the Rams.

    Ariadna Garza

  The team lines up for the playing of the national anthem.

    Chiara Watson

  The award-winning Goldline dancers give a halftime performance at Crowley stadium.

    Ariadna Garza

  The game results in a win for the Rams of 80 – 0.

    Ariadna

  Offensive lineman Wyatt Hail is preparing mentally for the next game.

    C

  The Millers work to prevent another Ram touchdown.

    Ariadna Garza

Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

