Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
The Rambler

The Rambler

Students tour Wesleyan’s haunts on All Hallows’ Eve

Makayla Banks, Content ProducerNovember 6, 2023

On Halloween night, Texas Wesleyan held their annual ghost tour which reveals the story of all the ghosts that live throughout the campus.  

This tour is led by Professor Joe Brown, also known as Pro Joe, chair and professor of theatre arts & communication. The tour focused on the buildings that are now the language center, the School of Education, the art gallery, the music department, and the fountain next to the Martin University Center.

Students walk the campus as they attend the ghost tour. (Makayla Banks)

Students follow professor Joe Brown around Texas Wesleyan during the Oct. 31 ghost tour. This annual tour teaches the community about buildings and ghosts that haunt the campus. 

“Georgia is a very famous ghost here at Texas Wesleyan,” Brown said. “he is well known by ghost hunters in Texas.”  

Brown said Georgia lives in Wesleyan’s music department and has a particular seat in the Martin Hall auditorium where she likes to sit and watch Texas Wesleyan performances.   

Dan Waggoner Hall used to be a residence hall, and it is where a World War II veteran came back to live. His ghost resides there now. If anyone looks up the ghost of Texas Wesleyan, the search will lead to an article about Georgia and Dan Waggoner.

Dan Wagner Hall is where the World War Two veteran ghost came back to live. (Makayla Banks)

During the ghost tour, there is a spooky simulation of Georgia and her companion leaving her designated seat in the auditorium of what is now called Martin Hall. 

This tour had many students on the edge of their seats and even scared during certain parts when people were in costumes acting as the “ghost.” 

“I feel like this tour is a little too creepy with the running upstairs and the baby hand in the window,” Jeremiah Holland, sophomore sports communication major, said.

Georgia and her companion are found in the auditorium of the music department. (MaKayla Banks)

This tour also had some students scared to return to the buildings they were shown. 

“The tour has worked up my nerves, and luckily for me, I don’t have to go into any of the buildings that ghosts are said to be living in,” Michelle Vega, sophomore criminal justice major, said. “If I did, I feel like my ‘fight or flight’ would always be on.”  

This tour is held every year on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. and starts in the Martin University Center. 
About the Contributor
MaKayla Banks, Content Producer
MaKayla Banks is a content producer for the Rambler at Texas Wesleyan University. She is currently a sophomore majoring in psychology, hoping to go into counseling psychology where she will work at a children's psychiatric hospital. She was born and raised in the Dallas area. Makayla found her passion for editing and producing visual films in high school, where she was a manager of many different sports and a part of the film classes during her four years there. She is a social butterfly ready to step out of her comfort zone to ensure everyone is included and has a voice.

