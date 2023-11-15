Students tour Wesleyan’s haunts on All Hallows’ Eve

On Halloween night, Texas Wesleyan held their annual ghost tour which reveals the story of all the ghosts that live throughout the campus.

This tour is led by Professor Joe Brown, also known as Pro Joe, chair and professor of theatre arts & communication. The tour focused on the buildings that are now the language center, the School of Education, the art gallery, the music department, and the fountain next to the Martin University Center.

Students follow professor Joe Brown around Texas Wesleyan during the Oct. 31 ghost tour. This annual tour teaches the community about buildings and ghosts that haunt the campus.

“Georgia is a very famous ghost here at Texas Wesleyan,” Brown said. “he is well known by ghost hunters in Texas.”

Brown said Georgia lives in Wesleyan’s music department and has a particular seat in the Martin Hall auditorium where she likes to sit and watch Texas Wesleyan performances.

Dan Waggoner Hall used to be a residence hall, and it is where a World War II veteran came back to live. His ghost resides there now. If

During the ghost tour, there is a spooky simulation of Georgia and her companion leaving her designated seat in the auditorium of what is now called Martin Hall.

This tour had many students on the edge of their seats and even scared during certain parts when people were in costumes acting as the “ghost.”

“I feel like this tour is a little too creepy with the running upstairs and the baby hand in the window,” Jeremiah Holland, sophomore sports communication major, said.

This tour also had some students scared to return to the buildings they were shown.

“The tour has worked up my nerves, and luckily for me, I don’t have to go into any of the buildings that ghosts are said to be living in,” Michelle Vega, sophomore criminal justice major, said. “If I did, I feel like my ‘fight or flight’ would always be on.”

This tour is held every year on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. and starts in the Martin University Center.