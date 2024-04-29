The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Dr. Emily Meser inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president
Dr. Emily Messer inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president
April 27, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The panel is hosted by Eugene Frier, director of eSports and gaming.
ESports becomes recognized in academic curriculum
April 27, 2024
An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.
Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer
April 24, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
April 19, 2024
Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.
From PlayStation to Reality
April 19, 2024
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines
April 9, 2024
Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.
Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup
April 5, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

ESports becomes recognized in academic curriculum

Richard Amaefule, Content ProducerApril 27, 2024
The+panel+is+hosted+by+Eugene+Frier%2C+director+of+eSports+and+gaming.+
Richard Amaefule
The panel is hosted by Eugene Frier, director of eSports and gaming.

On April 18 Texas Wesleyan University hosted the Majorie Herrera Lewis Endowed Speaker Series in Paul and Judy Andrews Hall. 

The panel event honored the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and celebrated the inclusion of Esports into the academic curriculum. Professionals in the Esports social media and content-creating industry were brought in to talk about their experiences. The panel included Rita Landells, an entertainment marketer specializing in media and gaming, Justin Rojas, co-founder, and co-owner of Nishi Fest, Play!TCG, and Studio Nano and Trey Yates, a senior video editor.  

“[It’s] mind blowing that something (Esports) so small that started in the early 2000s that I thought was just part of the dumb video games that I played, is now part of the curriculum,” Yates said.  

Yates said that it is amazing that children can grow up and make a career out of something that they love.  

“Esports is very team focused and all about cooperating and working together, which I have always thought was important in going to college altogether,” Yates said.  

Now Esports is in the same field as football and basketball teams and should be given the same respect shown to all sports and curriculum on campus. 

“Esports is all about being behind screen, and there are so many people hiding behind anime avatars,” Yates said. “Now that it is a curriculum you can assign a face to the player.” 

Yates said Esports will have a human impact and drastically reduce the toxicity that exists primarily within the casual audience. 

Brooklynn Rowe, current student government association president, believes that it is important for universities to maintain traditions and uplift students to their fullest potential. It is not necessary for colleges to adapt to emerging trends but to converse with long lasting traditions that are positive. 

“Whether adopting new trends or providing better services, as long as the university is supporting the students, they are achieving their goal,” Rowe said. 

Norell Pettus, a senior sociology major with a minor in psychology, iso in charge of the social media for the Esports team.  

“People think that it’s [Esports] just about games, but it is so much more than that,” Pettus said. 

Pettus said that Esports help to educate you about content creating and video editing. Working with Esports helps you to express yourself on camera in a way that you never could yourself being in real life.  

Isaiah Marin a junior general business major and member of the men’s basketball team.  

“I believe traditional sports require more physical abilities and physical requirements compared to an Esports athlete,” Marin Said. 

Marin doesn’t believe that Esports should be on par with traditional sports. Esports are more reaction based and they do not require physical capability.  

“If there is an avenue to make money for Esports, I believe that there is a career and minor in it, so why not,” Marin said.  

Marin said he has no concerns with the emergence of Esports as a minor and encourages it. Currently there are countless kids and even adults still playing video games. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Dr. Emily Meser inaugurated as Wesleyan’s 21st president
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
An informational skit written by Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre and director of playwriting program, is performed by first-year students.
Students honor the inauguration of President Emily Messer
When molding the seed bombs, they must be compacted tightly and dried out as much as possible. Once it is filled halfway, the seeds may be added.
Makers Lab honors Earth Day with a fun eco-friendly activity
During nighttime, the library is lit up with colorful lights to keep the Spring Fling going.
TxWes community lives it up at 3rd annual Spring Fling
Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University’s 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
Exciting changes announced at Town Hall meeting
About the Contributor
Richard Amaefule, Content Producer

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *