Be Well dinner raises mental health awareness on campus

The School of Business and Delta Kappa, a marriage and family honor society, joined forces to host and sponsor Be Well, a mental health and wellness dinner.

On Oct. 25, in the Martin Center Ballroom, attendees gathered to talk about topics that some may find triggering. The goal of the event was to inform people about suicide prevention, stress management and sharing mental health resources.

“Has anyone done any self-care today?” Dr. Violeta Kadieva, associate professor and graduate counselor, asked.

She opened her presentation with a question and then she had guests take deep breaths.

This quieted and calmed the room before Dr. Natasha Jones led the conversation on suicide awareness. Jones works for My Health My Resources in Tarrant County. She explained that language matters.

She said if someone has plans, means and intent then, they are not able to think about their loved ones, but only about the amount of pain they experience. These are suggested signs to look for in someone who might be suicidal.

“The only thing they see is pain,” Jones said.

Nicole Ellis, a junior theatre student, sat in the back. She was unaware that most survivors of suicide immediately after wanted to live.

The Texas Wesleyan chapter of The Bandana Project and its members help raise mental health awareness on campus.

“We kind of combined our events together,” Cheryl Nicols, president of Delta Gamma, said.

Nicols said the school of business sourced the funding for the dinner while the counselors sought to improve communication and coping skills.