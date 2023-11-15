University establishes freshman badge system

Hannah Parker Freshman are given the opportunity to collect badges as a part of a new reward system.

Texas Wesleyan has instated a new freshman badge system, keeping track of progress and awarding freshmen badges for completion of certain tasks. This new addition to Canvas is currently a work in progress, however the university is working hard to set up the system for use as soon as possible.

“The idea is to take the ASE experience and kind of reinforce those activities done beyond just the first semester,” Associate Provost of Academic Affairs Steven Daniell said.

To access this new badge system, students can log into their Canvas account, go to the TXWES Student Ram-Page module on the homepage, and click the credentials tab. From there, students will find their configured badges.

Another option is to head to www.badgr.com/login to create an account, and there, students will find “Badgr Backpack” that shows the badges earned so far.

As the addition to Canvas moves along in its process, there will be QR codes put up around campus for students to scan and have access to their Badgr Backpack, along with surveys to submit badges earned without having to login through a URL.

Students are interested in the new establishment and want to know more.

“I wish this was something that was explained to us,” first-year major Evelyn Lund said. “I’m indifferent about it, but I’m curious to see what it will look like when it’s in action.”

First-year business major Evenn Head said she thinks it is a good idea.

“I absolutely think that having a badge or reward system will be very beneficial because it will give students something to look forward to after completing work,” she said. “I feel like this will be a great way to connect the campus together and spread academic success.”

The badge system has recently been activated and will continue to grow across campus.