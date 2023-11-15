GSA spreads awareness and provides STD testing

Join the Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) on Nov. 9 in the MC ballroom A from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get tested for Syphilis,

HIV, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Trichomoniasis. All treatment will be free and provided if tested positive.

“We are hoping to offer free STI testing along with a 101 session every year,” said Sapida Abbasi, senior biology major,

minoring in chemistry and psychology, and the President of the GSA. “Students were surprised by the information they learned, and they truly appreciated it.”

Students who attended the Nov. 7 event got the opportunity to get a better understanding of the topic and learn things they may not have previously known.

This event provided a safe space for students to learn about STIs, HIV/AIDS and consent, and what they can do to prevent the diseases and practice safe sex.

At the Nov. 7 event, students were able to ask questions, gain knowledge on each subject, and engage in a group discussion, voicing any concerns they might have had.

“I got to learn a lot of new things that I did not know before,” first-year business administration major Kameron Shelton said. “I was able to learn how to avoid getting any kind of STI, and how to practice safer sex.”

Senior psychology major and secretary of GSA Kunjan Patel helped set up the informational event on Nov. 7 as well, alongside Abbasi.

“The presentation [on Nov. 7] helped students become more aware of the issue,” Patel said. “Even though this information is accessible, not many students go out to seek this information.”