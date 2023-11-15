TimelyCare Provided for Students

Serenada Sanchez Jakem Patrick, tranferred to TXWES from The Air Force Academy. He studies in the library for the quietness.

Students enrolled at Texas Wesleyan have access to TimelyCare, a virtual health and well-being provider, accessible through Canvas.

TimelyCare has the capacity to provide all students all year-round with quick and timely care. Dennis Hall, dean of students, has worked closely with TimelyCare since its launch on the TXWES campus in fall 2022.

“It is part of what you are paying for here at Texas Wesleyan,” Hall said. “There is no additional charge, there is no requirement of insurance, it is tied to your TXWES credentials.

When using Timelycare, students can access Medical Visit, Talk Now, Mental health/Scheduled Counseling, Health Coaching and Self-Care content.

The TalkNow feature allows students to contact professionals from anywhere.

“The average wait time for those immediate appointments, not the scheduled ones, is six minutes,” Hall said.

To access these features students can log in using their TXWES credentials.

Jakem Patrick, a senior political science major, has insurance provided by Veterans affairs (VA).

“[The VA] is pretty easy to use,” Patrick said. “I don’t get all the benefits, but I get enough.”

Patrick did not know that Texas Wesleyan provided TimelyCare and TalkNow services, but Ulisas Lopez, a first-year business major, did.

“It’s like a website you go on that helps you out,” Lopez said.