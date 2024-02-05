The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

February 5, 2024
February 5, 2024
February 1, 2024
February 1, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 29, 2024
January 27, 2024
November 9, 2023
October 6, 2023
Food pantry seeks volunteers to help with distribution

Lizette Barcenas, Content Producer
February 1, 2024
Lizette Barcenas
Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry.

 The Texas Wesleyan food pantry located in the Polytechnic United Methodist Church (PUMC), encourages students to sign up and help volunteer during the day.  

Dr. Alison Simons, associate professor of sociology and the one in charge of the food pantry, sent out an email on Jan. 12 regarding needing volunteers to help keep the food pantry open.  

“We need a couple more students to volunteer, I got a couple of spots left during the day,” Simmons said. “We are open from 8am to 7pm Monday through Thursday and sometimes on Friday but anyone can volunteer any hours apart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.” 

There are rules in the food pantry as to how much produce a person can collect and as a result, some items have limits. (Lizette Barcenas)

Gianna Farias, a sociology major and junior, is a current volunteer member of the food pantry said, “We just watch how much people grab, we clean up, unpack the food and put them in, and I usually just watch people come in and sign up.”  

Farias said she encourages other students to volunteer at the food pantry.  

“I hear a lot of students talk about needing volunteer hours and they don’t know where to go but I’m like volunteer here,” Farias said.  

 Senior criminal justice major Damian Sanchez said after going for the first time he hopes other students can volunteer. 

“I think students should volunteer, I went, and it was a pretty good experience,” he said. “I think it is very helpful for students that might need it especially the ones that live on campus, If I had time I would have volunteered.” 

For more information on volunteering, contact Dr. Simons at [email protected]. 
