SGA to distribute care packages for finals

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed a bill for care packages for students during finals week at Friday’s general business meeting.

SGA Freshman Representative Gregory Blaser and Head Representative Taylor Peyton presented the SGA Finals Care Package Bill, which allocates $236.60 for supplies such as gum, granola bars and Red Bull.

“Whereas, Freshman will be taking their first college finals and SGA could give tips on how to be successful with a small care package,” Blaser said. “Whereas, the SGA Freshman Representative and Head Representative wish to seek funds for the care packages.”

Peyton said she and Blaser wanted to do something to help students de-stress. The distribution times and dates have not yet been set.

“That was just something quick we came up with and I think everyone will enjoy it,” Peyton said.

SGA Vice President Lynzie Moore said she really liked the bill.

“I think freshman will be really appreciative of it,” Moore said.

Peyton said the care packages are open to all students.

During the meeting, SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson announced that next semester, SGA will adhere to a loose interpretation of “Robert’s Rules of Order.”

“We are going to be a lot less rigid in how we talk about things,” Hutchinson said. “I decided to model it off of the faculty committee meetings.”

This was the last SGA meeting of the year. General business meetings will resume next semester.