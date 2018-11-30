Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed a bill for care packages for students during finals week at Friday’s general business meeting.

SGA Freshman Representative Gregory Blaser and Head Representative Taylor Peyton presented the SGA Finals Care Package Bill, which allocates $236.60 for supplies such as gum, granola bars and Red Bull.

“Whereas, Freshman will be taking their first college finals and SGA could give tips on how to be successful with a small care package,” Blaser said. “Whereas, the SGA Freshman Representative and Head Representative wish to seek funds for the care packages.”

Peyton said she and Blaser wanted to do something to help students de-stress. The distribution times and dates have not yet been set.

“That was just something quick we came up with and I think everyone will enjoy it,” Peyton said.

SGA Vice President Lynzie Moore said she really liked the bill.

“I think freshman will be really appreciative of it,” Moore said.

Peyton said the care packages are open to all students.

During the meeting, SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson announced that next semester, SGA will adhere to a loose interpretation of “Robert’s Rules of Order.”

“We are going to be a lot less rigid in how we talk about things,” Hutchinson said. “I decided to model it off of the faculty committee meetings.”

This was the last SGA meeting of the year. General business meetings will resume next semester.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson pauses for a photo after Friday’s meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

Tags:
Previous post

Rams looking forward to 2019 season

Next post

This is the most recent story.

mm

Hannah Lathen

Hannah Lathen is a senior at Texas Wesleyan with plans to change the world through her work in journalism. Lathen was raised right here in Fort Worth and found her passion for storytelling while working as managing editor for Tarrant County College’s newspaper, The Collegian. Part of her passion for journalism also comes from her drive to make sure the public knows the truth about what is happening around them. Through her writing, Lathen hopes to increase the awareness of those around her. She finds inspiration from prominent figures such as John F. Kennedy all the way to Kim Kardashian West.

Lathen spends her free time jamming out at concerts and protesting unprogressive ideals.

After college, Lathen wants to transition from journalism into activism. Her favorite quotes are “There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living” by Nelson Mandela and “If the doors of perception were cleansed everything would appear to man as it is, infinite,” by William Blake.

Lathen’s motto is “question everything.”

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.