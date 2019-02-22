Lady Rams welcome returning players from injured reserve

The Lady Rams are getting a much-needed boost from two returning players.

Seniors Tomi Sanchez and Bailey Broadnax have returned after an extended stint on injured reserve, giving the Lady Rams a much-needed boost in the battle for a spot in the SAC tournament.

Despite losing to the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens 73-64 at home Thursday, the Lady Rams hold the No. 7 seed in the SAC, according to ramsports.net.

Head coach Steve Trachier is confident that his players can get the job done.

“Our goal is to move up in the standings in order to get more favorable position in the conference tournament,” Trachier said.

Trachier lauded his team’s hard work and the addition of the return of Broadnax and Sanchez from the injured reserve list. However, he is realistic regarding their performance after coming back after such a long break.

“After coming off a [knee] injury like hers, [Broadnax] has good days and bad,” Trachier said. “She’s still not where we she wants to be physically, but her presence helps; it’s better to have her than to not have her.”

One of Broadnax’s good days since she has been back was a 27-point contribution to the 101-84 Lady Rams victory against Central Christian on Feb. 16, according to ramsports.net.

“What sets our team apart from previous teams is our ability to scrap and fight,” Trachier said. “It doesn’t always look pretty, but it’s been effective, and the end result is all that matters.”

Broadnax is not entirely happy with her offensive output since returning to the team.

“I definitely did not come back how I wanted to,” Broadnax said. “My mental effort is there, but physically I am not who I was two years ago.”

Despite her disappointment, Broadnax is confident the team has the tools to go deep in this year’s SAC tournament.

“We have the talent,” Broadnax says. “The chemistry can be there; it’s just a question of whether the effort can meet up with the desire.”

Sanchez echoed Trachier’s comments about the size of the fight in this season’s Lady Rams.

“This team has had a lot of injuries,” Sanchez said. “We’re all about facing adversity and coming out with the win, with that attitude we can go far in the [SAC] tournament.”

The Lady Rams play Oklahoma Panhandle State University at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sid Richardson Center. The game is part of Senior Day, and Lorian Benjamin, Jordan Brightwell, Bailey Broadnax, Lexi Burns, Adrianna Davis, Tomi Sanchez and Karah Sicurella will all be honored. For more information, go to ramsports.net.