Women in Leadership Positions Edition with Jerri Schooley

Rambler TVWomen in Leadership Positions Edition with Jerri Schooley by theramblertwu April 1, 2021 written by theramblertwu April 1, 2021 Vice President for University Advancement, Jerri Schooley, discusses being a woman in a leadership role.Host: Veida DimaDirector: Tatiyana GiddingsFaculty Advisor: Ngozi Akinro