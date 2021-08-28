Ramboree allows students to connect with the on-campus community

Rambler TVRamboree allows students to connect with the on-campus community by Tatiyana Giddings August 28, 2021 written by Tatiyana Giddings August 28, 2021 Texas Wesleyan celebrates Ramboree with fun, food, and music and allows organizations to advertise their on-campus student organizations for future members.Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related CommunityRambler TVRamboree 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Tatiyana Giddings previous post Texas Wesleyan University Library Set To Open On Wednesday You may also like Returning Students Move-In Day August 27, 2021 Fall 2021 Mask Requirements May 11, 2021 Veteran Mental Health May 11, 2021 Sportscast with Tatiyana Giddings May 10, 2021 Newscast with Veida Dima May 6, 2021 Uncle Vanya: Audience Reactions May 6, 2021 Special Edition: Women in Leadership Positions May 6, 2021Women in Leadership Positions Edition with Jerri Schooley April 1, 2021 Sports Access with Nyia Anderson April 1, 2021Newscast with Veida Dima February 27, 2021Tells us what you think Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.