Wesleyan students invited to Dr. Phil show taping

Chiara Watson Wesleyan students attend the Dr. Phil show that is now filming in Texas.

On Feb.2, a group of Wesleyan’s mass and sports communication students attended a live recording of the Dr. Phil Show.

Dr. Kay Colley, professor of mass communication and department chair, received an invitation from the show. Once on set, a handful of students were given the opportunity to go on stage to help warm up the crowd. Josh Williams, sophomore and mass communication major, appeared on stage three times.

“I got to feel like I was part of the show,” Williams said. “I felt like an actor.”

The students enjoyed themselves being a part of a studio audience and witnessing certain aspects that go into a television production, which is something Colley was anticipating her students would take away.

“[The show] will give them an idea of whether this is something they want to do or not,” Colley said.

Dr. Phil thoroughly discussed the topic of family estrangement in the U.S. which left the audience with more insight and opinions on the matter.

“[Dr. Phil] was gonna go into depth with his cases and he for sure did,” first-year sports communications major Abigail Smith said.