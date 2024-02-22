College students receive discounts for food, clothing, and entertainment

Chiara Watson Some student discounts are only redeemable online and not in person.

Many organizations offer college students discounts to save money on food, clothing and more.

Many college students share the concern of trying to save money. Companies near colleges understand this and offer them ways to save on costs. Students can take advantage of these benefits by using these coupons.

Here are some places students can visit and find these discounts online.

Food:

Uber Eats– $10 OFF your first order

COSTCO – New executive members get a $40 digital Costco shop card | New gold members get a $20 digital Costco shop card

Sam’s Club – 30% off your membership

Hello fresh – 55% off on your first order

Dunkin’ Donuts – 10% off at participating locations

Chick-fila-A – Free small drink with a purchase at participating locations

Chipotle – Free drink with a purchase at participating locations

Dominos- $7.99 for all pizzas

Electronics, Apps and Software:

Apple – When students buy an Apple product, they receive a $150 gift card.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ – $5.99 a month.

Amazon Prime – free for the first 6 months, then half price after.

Target – Back to school summer 20% off.

Spotify – $5.99 a month.

YouTube premium – $7.99 a month.

Verizon- $10 off one line or $25 off two lines.

Hulu – $1.99 a month.

JBL – Up to $50 off.

Adobe – Up to 60% off Adobe Creative Cloud.

Turtle Beach – 15% off, 15% off parts and accessories, 15% off XBOX headsets, 15% off Nintendo headsets.

Hp: Up to 62% off gaming products.

Clothing:

Aerie and American Eagle – 20% off.

Aeropostale – 15% off.

Hollister – 10% off.

Ugg – 10% off.

Puma – 10% off.

H&M – 10% off.

GAP – Up to 40% off.

Pac Sun- 10% off.

Oh Polly – 15% off.

Tillys – 10% off.

Levis – 15% off.

Journeys – $10 off with a purchase of $75 or more.

Crocs- 25% off.

Health and Fitness:

Quest Nutrition – 10% off.

Protein Works – 45% off sitewide.

Foot Locker – 20% off.

New Balance – 15% off.

Adidas – 15% off.

Reebok – 50% off.

Champs – 20% off.

Nike – Up to 40% off.

Gym Shark – 10% off.

For more information about these deals, click the following links.