Students celebrate Lunar New Year

On Feb. 13 the Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs partnered up with the Asian Student Association and Connect College Ministry to bring Lunar New Year celebrations and traditions to students.

Senior finance major, Vice President of the Finance Club and ASA President Heng Li had a table providing traditional Asian snacks and sweets that students could enjoy and a station to practice Chinese writing, all while explaining to students what Lunar New Year is.

“We want to share this event and our culture with everyone, especially with our Asian students, we want them to get a feeling of home,” Li said.

Chris Jeter, the college minister at Southside Church of Christ who also works on campus in Connect Ministry, shares how Chinese students in his ministry group would hold Lunar New Year parties in the previous years. Those led him to getting invited by Julie Smith, the international counselor, and Bertie Gardner, the assistant director of student diversity programs.

“They knew that I had posted lunar new year events before and just asked me to help out,” Jeter said. “I want to use this as an opportunity to connect with students, hopefully build connections that can recognize the ministry on campus and to just be a blessing to this campus.”

Sophomore mass communication major Emely Lopez shared her fascination with the Asian culture and learned about the red envelope tradition.

“I’m very fascinated by Asian cultures, especially Lunar New Year’s,” Lopez said. “I liked where you could write your wish and hang it up on the [Wishing Well].”