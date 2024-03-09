Students celebrate national collegiate day of prayer on campus

Lizette Barcenas Chris Jeter, college minister at Southside Church of Christ and Connect Ministry, welcomes students to join and make their own prayer bracelets.

On Feb. 29, Connect College Ministry, Spiritual life, and Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) hosted a prayer bracelet event in the Martin Center.

The national collegiate day of prayer happens on the last day of February where worship and prayer services are focused on college students, and usually held on a university campuses around the world.

Chris Jeter, college minister at Southside Church of Christ and Connect Ministry said this was a joint event to encourage students to pray and have fun at the same time.

“Every last day of February is the day for people to pray across campuses. We want to encourage people to pray so we decided to make prayer bracelets,” Jeter said. “Students should check Ramspace and our Instagram is where we all connect and push events through.”

Ken Minoguchi, junior accounting major, is a member of BSM and encourages others to join their events and enjoy themselves.

“Our purpose is serving others helping people and sending God’s word to people,” he said. “It’s enjoyment for people making bracelets and it’s either for boys and girls and anyone can enjoy it.”

Morgun Mason, intern for the BSM said, “I thought it would be a really good idea for students to know that prayer is important and there are fun practical ways to remember how we can pray.”

For more information about future events, visit them at the BSM Instagram, the Spiritual life Instagram, and Connect Ministry Instagram.