Career Fair brings students and employers together

Chiara Watson Students browse the room as they search for potential employers at the career fair.

Career services hosted a Career Fair in the Martin Center Ballroom on March 5, from noon to 2 p.m.

The fair boasted a number of employers each with their own informational booth set up for students to browse. Such companies included Ben E. Keith Company, FedEx Ground, iScribeMD and NBT Financial. First-year business analytics and management major Oluwatosin Akapo was pleased with the event and the companies present.

“There were a lot of opportunities here that I really like that I feel like I can follow up with each of the recruiters,” Akapo said. “They were really nice and really open to, you know, getting different people from different backgrounds and different diversities.”

Other students felt as though there could have been more opportunities for other majors that they felt weren’t represented at the fair. Junior business manager major Josue Preza II is one such student. Though Preza II found opportunities for himself, he still felt as though there could have been more representation.

“I feel like you can always bring in more [companies] and probably just expand out to just get different diversity of opportunities,” Preza said.

Shukriyyah Murphy, human resource manager at Childcare Associates, thinks that not only was this a good opportunity for students but for the employers as well.

“After looking at [Career Services’] job board, we decided it would be a great opportunity to register and be a part of such an opportunity,” Murphy said.

Jesse Albracht, assistant director for career services and experiential learning, was responsible for setting up the event and encourages more student involvement for the Career Fair’s future success. A survey was presented to students to share their opinions and provide feedback on the event.

“We try to recruit from a variety of fields and industry as best as possible, and what we need from our students is just more information about what are the types of jobs they want to see,” Albracht said.