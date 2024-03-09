Students destress with art at Spiritual Life event

Kehinde Hopkins Students create art together as they talk about their stress.

On March 5, Spiritual Life hosted a Destress with Art event in PUMC 124.

The event provided participants a chance to create art while eating provided snacks and listening to disco music. First-year criminal justice major Mia Rodriguez was among the participants.

“I’ve always been big into art,” Rodriguez said. “It helps a lot [with my stress relief].”

The event was organized by the university chaplain, Dr. Gladys Childs.

“In working all these years with students, I just see the struggles and the stress they go through,” Childs said. “This is just one way I can help students and give them an outlet.”

Junior psychology major Arely Luna enjoyed the opportunity to slow down and destress.

“All of us hanging out together and talking is really nice,” Luna said. “It makes us forget about the other responsibilities we have going on.”

The event gave Luna a chance to reflect on the sources of her stress.

“[This semester] has been rough because I’m getting closer to graduation,” Luna said. “It’s kind of stressful, I’m a little worried about what comes after.”

Reflecting on the positive impact of creating art on our mental health, Childs said the following.

“I believe we were created to create,” Childs said. “Whenever we can express ourselves [through creating art] it just helps us relieve stress.”