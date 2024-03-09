Students utilize Canvas notes over school tutoring

Chiara Watson More students are relying on Canvas and online notes to study for midterms rather than other resources provided by the university.

Wesleyan students are studying for their midterms exams by using Canvas, a resource for the classrooms, rather than the school resources offered.

With the help of Canvas, students like Eli Chambers, junior and sports communications major, can look at class notes their professors left for them.

“If you are not there or if you do not understand [the professor] always leaves access to each PowerPoint she presents,” Chambers said.

As students rely more on canvas, certain supplemental instructors are seeing less and less class members coming to them for tutoring. Bailey O’ Donnell, a supplemental instructor, senior and political science and English major, said no students have come to her for midterm help.

“I don’t think that the English students in 1302 have a harsh midterm they have to do,” O’Donnell said. “But in the past, I have had students come up to me and ask for help.”

In some cases, professors like Alistair Maeer, associate professor of history, do not believe in giving out midterm exams.

“A midterm grade should reflect multiple assignments, not a singular and significant assignment,” Maaer said. “A midterm represents 25% or more of one’s grade.”

For more help with studying, students can visit the Academic Success Center in the Eunice West Library or contact a class’ supplemental instructor.