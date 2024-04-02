The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Flyers are posted throughout campus to highlight professors who have saved their students money through implementing open education resources in their curriculum.
Professors team up with West Library to save students thousands of dollars on textbooks
March 27, 2024
Malachi Redhead, sophomore religion major, shows off his talents and performs a few freestyle raps and worship music for the audience.
Students show their talents during open mic night
March 27, 2024
RamServe is held every month and gives students a chance to do some volunteer work for the community
Pack-A-Worthy Bags for women in need in honor of Women’s History Month
March 27, 2024
The show was sponsored by the student and diversity inclusion programs.
GSA hosts Spring Drag Show and surprise lip-sync competition
March 27, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don't Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

GSA hosts Spring Drag Show and surprise lip-sync competition

Carla Salazar, Content ProducerMarch 27, 2024

On March 22, TxWes Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) hosted their spring drag show which included four drag queens as well as a surprise lip sync competition. 

First-year psychology major and GSA President Alyssa Ansley said the drag show has been in production since their Oct. 2023 drag show. Her goal for the show was to help attendees learn more about drag while also having fun. 

“[I hope] that they had a really fun time, honestly,” Ansley said. 

Deja Dubois, a DFW-based drag queen, returned to Texas Wesleyan for the third time as the night’s host and performer. She would welcome the drag performers while also engaging with the crowd at any given time.  

“I love every aspect of the artform,” Dubois said. “I hope they all experienced some form of queer joy and the art queer expression.” 

Mid show, there was a surprise lip-sync competition where the crowd picked four participants to go on stage. The top two winners were chosen by Dubois based on noise proximity from the crowd. The winner received tickets to Drag Bingo or Late-Night Drag Cabaret provided by Dubois.  

Sophomore religion major Malachi Redhead found the show on RamSpace and decided to come. He liked watching how the queens performed and their different styles. 

“Everybody was dressed up nicely and looked in-sync,” Redhead said. 

For more information on GSA, check out their Instagram page @txwes_gsa. 

  • Daze did a costume change from a fish to a mermaid on – stage while performing “Water” by Tyla.

    Carla Salazar
    GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition

  • Miss Venom says her intent with her performance is to join in the happiness with her crowd. She encourages people to be open about drag. “Don’t allow your inner barrier to [prevent] you from experience just because of an outside world perspective,” Miss Venom said.

    Carla Salazar
    GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition

  • Krystal Cartierr, Deja Dubois, and Miss Venom return to perform at Texas Wesleyan while Aelegra Dell Daze makes her debut on campus.

    Carla Salazar
    GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition

  • Cameron Pike and Dominique Sanders after lip-syncing to Rihanna’s “Please Don’t Stop The Music”.

    Carla Salazar
    GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition

  • The show was sponsored by the student and diversity inclusion programs.

    Carla Salazar
    GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition
About the Contributor
Carla Salazar, Content Producer
Carla Lilianna Salazar is a Content Producer at The Rambler and a New Student Mentor at Texas Wesleyan University. Born in Dallas, Texas but was raised in Arlington, Texas, she is currently a junior majoring in mass communication in hopes of following a path to TV and Radio Broadcast as a reporter and anchor. She is described as a bubbly, inquisitive, innovative, writer who enjoys trying new things and making people laugh. Her goal here at The Rambler is to expand her knowledge and skills on all things journalism and to help inform her Texas Wesleyan community while spreading as much love and laughter as possible.  

