GSA+hosts+Spring+Drag+Show+and+surprise+lip-sync+competition

On March 22, TxWes Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) hosted their spring drag show which included four drag queens as well as a surprise lip sync competition.

First-year psychology major and GSA President Alyssa Ansley said the drag show has been in production since their Oct. 2023 drag show. Her goal for the show was to help attendees learn more about drag while also having fun.

“[I hope] that they had a really fun time, honestly,” Ansley said.

Deja Dubois, a DFW-based drag queen, returned to Texas Wesleyan for the third time as the night’s host and performer. She would welcome the drag performers while also engaging with the crowd at any given time.

“I love every aspect of the artform,” Dubois said. “I hope they all experienced some form of queer joy and the art queer expression.”

Mid show, there was a surprise lip-sync competition where the crowd picked four participants to go on stage. The top two winners were chosen by Dubois based on noise proximity from the crowd. The winner received tickets to Drag Bingo or Late-Night Drag Cabaret provided by Dubois.

Sophomore religion major Malachi Redhead found the show on RamSpace and decided to come. He liked watching how the queens performed and their different styles.

“Everybody was dressed up nicely and looked in-sync,” Redhead said.

For more information on GSA, check out their Instagram page @txwes_gsa.