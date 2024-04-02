Pack-A-Worthy Bags for women in need in honor of Women’s History Month

Carla Salazar RamServe is held every month and gives students a chance to do some volunteer work for the community

On March 21, students got together to help pack bags with hygiene products and necessities for unhoused women for this month’s RamServe.

Bertie Gardner, the assistant director of student diversity programs, holds these service projects every second Thursday of the month on campus to give students a chance to come in and do an act of service without having to sign up for anything or having to stay the entire time.

“It’s supposed to make service a little bit easier,” Gardner said. “You can come in and do an act of service in between classes, class and work or on the way to the dorm.”

In honor of Woman’s History Month, Gardner wanted to focus on unsheltered women and partnered with One Safe Place, a non-profit organization that works with unsheltered individuals, victims of human trafficking and abuse.

“Hopefully doing something like this highlights the need that is out there for women,” Gardner said.

Junior marketing major Melanie Palomo found out about the project through a sorority sister at Alpha Xi Delta where they focus on giving back to the community. She enjoyed bonding with the students that also joined the project.

“I did it because it’s a great opportunity to expand my horizons towards volunteering in general,” Palomo said. “My intention [while packing the bags] is for the woman to feel more beautiful than they already are.”

Junior finance major Jeline Rivera attended in support and to serve the community, she said writing the notes for the women was her favorite part as she felt like it connects her to them.

“I hope they feel special, noticed, valued and cared for,” Rivera said.

Next month’s RamServe will have participants making dog toys with fabric that will be donated to a local animal shelter. For more information on RamServe, check out RamSpace.