Students show their talents during open mic night

Lizette Barcenas Malachi Redhead, sophomore religion major, shows off his talents and performs a few freestyle raps and worship music for the audience.

Texas Wesleyan’s student activities hosted an open mic in the Claudia Stepp Amphitheatre located outside Gina’s Cafe on March 25.

This event started at 6 p.m., where students were greeted with snacks and an open stage to perform. Nijah Akpan, sophomore and psychology major and student assistant for student activities hosted this event to encourage students to show up and show out their talents.

“We decided to do this event so students can gather, unwind, and have fun at the same time,” Akpan said. “We expect today to turn out good. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy themselves here. This is the first event of the semester, and we have one every semester so there will be more.”

Sophomore religion major Malachi Redhead said he enjoys singing, rapping and writing his own lyrics.

“I decided to come because I thought it was interesting and fun, I like to be involved in events,” Redhead said. “I will also be performing today. I will be doing both rapping and singing my own freestyles.”

Alexandra Bennett, junior theatre major, said she enjoys coming to any school events in her free time.

“I really enjoy all events and I never came to an open mic before, so this seemed like it’d be fun,” Bennett said. “I am a big fan of music and talents, so I decided to come and see since I am not performing but I wanted to come cheer for other people.”

For more information regarding future events, check RamSpace and Instagram.