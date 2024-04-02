The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Flyers are posted throughout campus to highlight professors who have saved their students money through implementing open education resources in their curriculum.
Professors team up with West Library to save students thousands of dollars on textbooks
March 27, 2024
Malachi Redhead, sophomore religion major, shows off his talents and performs a few freestyle raps and worship music for the audience.
Students show their talents during open mic night
March 27, 2024
RamServe is held every month and gives students a chance to do some volunteer work for the community
Pack-A-Worthy Bags for women in need in honor of Women’s History Month
March 27, 2024
The show was sponsored by the student and diversity inclusion programs.
GSA hosts Spring Drag Show and surprise lip-sync competition
March 27, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Students show their talents during open mic night

Lizette Barcenas, Content ProducerMarch 27, 2024
Malachi+Redhead%2C+sophomore+religion+major%2C+shows+off+his+talents+and+performs+a+few+freestyle+raps+and+worship+music+for+the+audience.+
Lizette Barcenas
Malachi Redhead, sophomore religion major, shows off his talents and performs a few freestyle raps and worship music for the audience.

Texas Wesleyan’s student activities hosted an open mic in the Claudia Stepp Amphitheatre located outside Gina’s Cafe on March 25. 

This event started at 6 p.m., where students were greeted with snacks and an open stage to perform. Nijah Akpan, sophomore and psychology major and student assistant for student activities hosted this event to encourage students to show up and show out their talents. 

“We decided to do this event so students can gather, unwind, and have fun at the same time,” Akpan said. “We expect today to turn out good. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy themselves here. This is the first event of the semester, and we have one every semester so there will be more.” 

Kayla Wildy, freshman mass communications major, performs a duet with Peyton Foster, sophomore business major. They sang “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.” (Lizette Barcenas)

Sophomore religion major Malachi Redhead said he enjoys singing, rapping and writing his own lyrics. 

“I decided to come because I thought it was interesting and fun, I like to be involved in events,” Redhead said. “I will also be performing today. I will be doing both rapping and singing my own freestyles.” 

Alexandra Bennett, junior theatre major, said she enjoys coming to any school events in her free time. 

“I really enjoy all events and I never came to an open mic before, so this seemed like it’d be fun,” Bennett said. “I am a big fan of music and talents, so I decided to come and see since I am not performing but I wanted to come cheer for other people.” 

For more information regarding future events, check RamSpace and Instagram.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
Flyers are posted throughout campus to highlight professors who have saved their students money through implementing open education resources in their curriculum.
Professors team up with West Library to save students thousands of dollars on textbooks
RamServe is held every month and gives students a chance to do some volunteer work for the community
Pack-A-Worthy Bags for women in need in honor of Women’s History Month
The show was sponsored by the student and diversity inclusion programs.
GSA hosts Spring Drag Show and surprise lip-sync competition
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo's crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
Ramadan is the holiest month of Islam. During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours abstain from sin and give to charity to demonstrate their self-discipline and increase their closeness with God.
Dining services provides accommodations to students fasting for Ramadan
About the Contributor
Lizette Barcenas, Content Producer
Lizette Barcenas is a first-generation Hispanic student and criminal justice major at Texas Wesleyan University. She chose to be a content producer because she enjoys creating. She loves helping people, exploring new places, the outdoors and watching documentaries. Lizette looks forward to gaining more knowledge and experience life as a content producer for the Texas Wesleyan community.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *