Drumline coming in Fall 2024

Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University’s 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
April 18, 2024
Chiara Watson
The drumline will accompany the Goldline, the cheer squad and the Ram Band in entertaining spectators at home football games.

The TxWes music department has started a drumline, the newest addition to the Ram Band.  

The group will be directed by Dr. Thomas Willman, visiting director of instrumental studies and music education. 

“Athletic music groups add to the [college] culture,” Willman said. “They add to the college experience, they add to the experience of college athletics.” 

The drumline will perform at all home football games as part of the Ram Band alongside the Goldline and cheer squad. Sophomore sports communication major and linebacker for the Rams football team, Johnny Everitt, welcomes the added atmosphere they’ll bring. 

“Having a drumline at the [football games] will help us be more motivated,” Everitt said. “It’ll bring more energy and a better experience for the fans too.” 

Sophomore English major and Goldline dancer Averie Garcia looks forward to performing alongside the new group.  

Thanks to university support and outside donors, the music department has been able to purchase all instruments necessary for the drumline. (Kehinde Hopkins)

“Being a Goldline dancer, your job is to make everybody feel the energy. Adding [drumline] to cheer and dance would overall contribute and make a bigger impact than we’re already making,” Garcia said. “A drumline will definitely add to that excitement and overall energy that everyone wants when they go to a football game.” 

The new group, which currently has 15 members, is actively recruiting. The drumline is open to musicians of all skill levels.  

“We can do a lot with somebody who’s willing to learn and be a part of this group,” Willman said. “If they have some experience, even better.” 

Members are expected to attend 75-minute rehearsals every Friday and perform at both football and basketball games throughout the Fall semester. Group members will receive a $500 scholarship per semester.  

The drumline is planned to be the foundation for the start of a full marching band in coming semesters.  

For more information or to join the drumline, contact Dr. Thomas Willman, [email protected]. 
Along with the final town hall in celebration to the 23-24 academic year, President Emily Messer, will be inaugurated as Texas Wesleyan University's 21st president on Friday, April 26, 2024. She is the first female president at Texas Wesleyan.
About the Contributors
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a freshman English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.
Chiara Watson
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

