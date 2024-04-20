Drumline coming in Fall 2024

Chiara Watson The drumline will accompany the Goldline, the cheer squad and the Ram Band in entertaining spectators at home football games.

The TxWes music department has started a drumline, the newest addition to the Ram Band.

The group will be directed by Dr. Thomas Willman, visiting director of instrumental studies and music education.

“Athletic music groups add to the [college] culture,” Willman said. “They add to the college experience, they add to the experience of college athletics.”

The drumline will perform at all home football games as part of the Ram Band alongside the Goldline and cheer squad. Sophomore sports communication major and linebacker for the Rams football team, Johnny Everitt, welcomes the added atmosphere they’ll bring.

“Having a drumline at the [football games] will help us be more motivated,” Everitt said. “It’ll bring more energy and a better experience for the fans too.”

Sophomore English major and Goldline dancer Averie Garcia looks forward to performing alongside the new group.

“Being a Goldline dancer, your job is to make everybody feel the energy. Adding [drumline] to cheer and dance would overall contribute and make a bigger impact than we’re already making,” Garcia said. “A drumline will definitely add to that excitement and overall energy that everyone wants when they go to a football game.”

The new group, which currently has 15 members, is actively recruiting. The drumline is open to musicians of all skill levels.

“We can do a lot with somebody who’s willing to learn and be a part of this group,” Willman said. “If they have some experience, even better.”

Members are expected to attend 75-minute rehearsals every Friday and perform at both football and basketball games throughout the Fall semester. Group members will receive a $500 scholarship per semester.

The drumline is planned to be the foundation for the start of a full marching band in coming semesters.

For more information or to join the drumline, contact Dr. Thomas Willman, [email protected].