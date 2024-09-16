Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Diversity and Inclusion Programs hosted a Kente Weaving Workshop in the Martin Center student lounge.

The event saw participants given miniature looms, string and pattern templates to make their own cloths. In addition, participants were educated on the cultural significance of Kente cloth and its historical origins. The event was led by Bertie Gardner, assistant director for Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs.

“I think it’s important that students are learning more about [culture] that’s outside of them,” Gardner said.

Kente cloth is a traditional West African fabric worn to represent the history, philosophy, ethics and values of West African culture.

“Kente cloth is a very interesting form of expression,” Gardner said. “The colors mean something, the patterns mean something, there’s a lot of intentionality when creating Kente cloth that I find really interesting.”

In America, Kente cloth is often worn by African Americans as a homage to their ancestral roots. Johnna Flenoid, director of dining services on campus, was in attendance and recalled her previous experience with Kente cloth.

“Growing up in California, there was kind of a hub of black identity and identifying with ancestral roots in Africa,” Flenoid said. “We all had a Kente cloth shirt or skirt or wrap.”

Senior childhood education major Soari Arreola was among the participants.

“It’s really interesting. I like learning about different cultures,” Arreola said. “The knowledge is beneficial because it gives you more variety in your own life.”

The Kente weaving workshop foreshadows the multicultural fashion show being planned by Student Diversity and Inclusion Programs. For more information, contact Bertie Gardner @[email protected].