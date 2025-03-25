The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

March 25, 2025
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
March 24, 2025
Reverend Yevette Christy addresses the audience of TxWes students, faculty and staff at the 23rd annual Faye C. Goostree Women's Symposium.
Rev. Yevette Christy details sexual abuse, the way forward at Goostree Women’s Symposium
March 24, 2025
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
March 13, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
March 25, 2025
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success

Alexis Bernal and Montez YoungMarch 25, 2025

  • The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!

    Alexis Bernal

  • Among the standout performances at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field championships included Joshua Morris who placed 7th in triple jump as he jumped a personal best 14.91m. Tyrece Grant also impressed with a 3rd place standing, running a 21.00 in the men’s 200 Dash Prelim solidifying the team’s competitiveness as the season progresses.

  • “Our goals for early on [in the season] and at TCU are just to knock off the rust for competition outdoors and some athletes are hoping to get some national qualifiers marks out of the way.” said Head Coach Duke Kicinski.

  • “We have a great mix of experienced athletes and newcomers who are really stepping up,” said sophomore sprinter Kayla Wildy.

  • “For the outdoor season I’m focusing on being consistent with training, getting out of my head and just try balance life,” said senior computer information system major Camden Martin.

    Alexis Bernal

  • The Rams kicked off their outdoor season at the TCU Invitational on March 21-22.

    Alexis Bernal

  • “…We will be looking to shake off the rust and begin to see how the athlete’s bodies will respond to all of their off season training” said Head Coach Duke Kicinski.

  • The Rams’ indoor national experience has sharpened their focus — outdoor domination is next.

  • Texas Wesleyan athletes are fine-tuning their form and focus for the outdoor grind!

    Alexis Bernal

  • The Rams are focusing on making sure every sprint, jump and throw is building toward a dominant outdoor campaign!

    Alexis Bernal

  • The Rams are combining power and precision to prepare for a fierce outdoor season.

    Alexis Bernal

  • Behind the athletes are a coaching staff bent on suppling them the tools and know-how necessary for success.

    Alexis Bernal

  • The Rams have cultivated a culture of collaboration as they look to pull in the same direction towards outdoor dominance.

    Alexis Bernal

  • The Rams are training hard to carry their indoor success to the outdoor stage, as many athletes are hoping to beat their personal bests.

    Alexis Bernal

  • Stay tuned for later on in the season as the Rams will be hosting the Track and Field Sooner Athletics Conference for the first time on April 24.

    Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school’s newspaper and radio station, where she covered men’s basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.