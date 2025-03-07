Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors

TigerLily9485 [Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]

The Aries Literary Magazine at Texas Wesleyan University is now accepting submissions for its upcoming issue and seeking student editors to join its team.

Aries, a student-run literary magazine, publishes poetry, short fiction, creative nonfiction, music and artwork from Texas Wesleyan students. The magazine provides a platform for students to showcase their creative writing and artistic work while offering hands-on experience in the publishing industry.

Founded in 1985, Aries originally welcomed submissions from Texas Wesleyan students, faculty, staff and alumni. In 2001, the magazine expanded its scope to accept submissions from a global audience. However, its current mission is to focus exclusively on uplifting student voices at Texas Wesleyan University.

“Aries is unique in its dedication to TxWes students,” said Professor Logen Cure, faculty advisor for the magazine. “We read submissions anonymously, so if your work is not accepted for publication, no one but you will be aware of that.”

The magazine accepts various forms of creative work, including fiction short stories, poetry, personal and academic essays, drama, music, and visual art such as drawing, photography, painting and ceramics. The submission deadline for this year’s issue is March 15, 2025.

The Aries editorial team consists of student editors enrolled in Prof. Cure’s ENG 3399 Editing and Publishing course. The course is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in the publishing process, allowing them to select content, format and design the magazine, and lead promotional efforts.

“Student editors do it all—they select what we publish, they copy edit and design the magazine itself, they engage in promotional and marketing efforts, and they learn the best practices in publishing an excellent magazine,” Cure said.

Student editor Osvaldo Lopez, Senior English major, shared insights into the selection process.

“We review each submission individually, rank them based on merit, and then discuss the top pieces as a team to finalize our selections,” Lopez said. “It’s a big responsibility because we want to choose the strongest work that represents our student body.”

Melisa McCue, a student editor for the Aries, also highlighted the experience of working on the magazine.

“To sit down and discuss our peers’ work and give them the credit they deserve is really rewarding,” she said. “It has affirmed my path in studying writing and English.”

For Senior English major Susan Eliason, another student editor, the experience has been both exciting and challenging.

“The biggest challenge is getting the word out that we are still accepting submissions until March 15,” Eliason said. “But the most rewarding part will be seeing the final work in print.”

In addition to accepting submissions, Aries is also looking for new student editors to join the team. Students interested in the editorial side of publishing can apply for a position and gain firsthand experience in reviewing, selecting, and formatting content.

“The course is designed to provide work experience for people interested in any of the elements required for making a great publication,” Cure said. “We strive for diversity of perspectives on the student editorial staff, and we have folks honing their skills in writing, editing, art curation, marketing, and more.”

The course, which requires ENG 1301 credit, is open to students from various backgrounds who are interested in learning about publishing. Aries is published once per academic year at the end of the spring semester, but submissions are open year-round.

“It’s also possible to put yourself under consideration for two issues during the spring semester,” Cure said. “You can submit before the deadline for this year’s issue and then after the deadline for consideration in the next issue, even if you’re going to graduate.”

Cure encourages students to take advantage of the opportunity to submit their work.

“Be brave!” she said. “Know that you’re sending your work for consideration by students just like you, and that those students are deeply invested in reflecting the talent and brilliance of the TxWes community.”

The magazine also offers honorariums and awards for the best contribution in each genre, further motivating students to submit their work.

Students interested in submitting their work to Aries can do so through the official website: www.arieslitmag.com. Submissions are open until March 15, and students from all disciplines are encouraged to participate.

For those looking to join the editorial team, more information can be found on the magazine’s website. The experience provides valuable insight into the publishing process and offers students a chance to develop editorial and design skills.

“Aries supports emerging writers and artists by giving them a dedicated platform for their work,” Cure said. “It’s an opportunity to build publication credits, and for student editors, it’s an opportunity to gain work experience that can be leveraged when seeking jobs, scholarships, and other opportunities.”