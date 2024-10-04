Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend

Theatre Wesleyan will present “The Ives Archives: Six Short One-Act Comedies,” an alumni-directed play, starting Oct. 3 and running through Oct. 5.

Connie Sanchez and Cameron Byerly, both Texas Wesleyan alumni, return to direct “The Ives Archives,” a play written by David Ives that comprises six one-act plays, forming a puzzle about human nature. The play explores everyday life in various situations, including interpersonal relationships.

“The reason we chose this play to recreate is because of the opportunity to include many characters. This year we had a large number of freshmen who wanted to be part of this project,” said Connie Sanchez. “It’s amazing how talented they are, in addition to their desire to learn and the effort they have put in.”

Freshman Caitlynn Yarbrough, who played a role in the production, said, “If I could describe this play in three words, they would be: funny, crazy, and artistic. The six short acts make one big puzzle that seems very artistic to me.”

The six short one-act comedies are divided into two larger acts. Act one includes “Time Flies,” “Bolero,” and “Foreplay,” or “The Art of the Fugue.” Act two features “Sure Thing,” “Words, Words, Words,” and “Degas, C’est Moi.”

Junior musical theatre major Makailyn Jade, another actor in The Ives Archives, said “I hope the public realizes that the theater is still a great and fun place to be!” said Makailyn. “With streaming devices, many folks forget that theater is indeed alive.”

The Ives Archives will be performed at Theatre Wesleyan from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. For more information, visit the ONLINE FLYER.