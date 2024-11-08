Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café

Aidan McAlisterNovember 19, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.

Dr. Bradley Naylor, Texas Wesleyan’s new director of choral activities, has launched a student group designed to hold open conversations about music outside the traditional classroom environment.

Known as the Music Brain Café, these gatherings offer students a space to engage in discussions about their musical experiences and challenges in a more relaxed setting. 

“This Music Brain Café was something I got started to give students a safe place to talk about things they encounter in their musical lives outside of a classroom,” Naylor said. “There is less of a fear of being wrong, and more expression.” 

The weekly meetings encourage students to discuss various aspects of their musical journeys, including what is going well and what challenges they face. The group also engages in listening sessions, explores diverse genres of music, and shares upcoming events or projects. The aim is to create a shared space for students to dive deeper into their passion for music. 

Justin Talamantez, a junior music education major who has attended the Music Brain Café, spoke about the value of these conversations.  

“The first time I came here, I left with a fantastic source and listening opportunity,” Talamantez said.  I am having a great time having a well-structured conversation surrounding music because that is something that I love.” 

The Music Brain Café also provides an opportunity for students to ask questions and get help from their peers.  

 “I had just finished my secondary dominant quiz, so I came knowing I had missed a couple of things,” senior music education major Thalia Veloz said. “I was like, I know I missed the accidentals in the music, so how can I go about making sure these are right? 

The Music Brain Café, hosted by Naylor, meets every Thursday at 5 p.m. outside room 207 in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building. 

 

