Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café

Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.

Dr. Bradley Naylor, Texas Wesleyan’s new director of choral activities, has launched a student group designed to hold open conversations about music outside the traditional classroom environment.

Known as the Music Brain Café, these gatherings offer students a space to engage in discussions about their musical experiences and challenges in a more relaxed setting.

“This Music Brain Café was something I got started to give students a safe place to talk about things they encounter in their musical lives outside of a classroom,” Naylor said. “There is less of a fear of being wrong, and more expression.”

The weekly meetings encourage students to discuss various aspects of their musical journeys, including what is going well and what challenges they face. The group also engages in listening sessions, explores diverse genres of music, and shares upcoming events or projects. The aim is to create a shared space for students to dive deeper into their passion for music.

Justin Talamantez, a junior music education major who has attended the Music Brain Café, spoke about the value of these conversations.

“The first time I came here, I left with a fantastic source and listening opportunity,” Talamantez said. “I am having a great time having a well-structured conversation surrounding music because that is something that I love.”

The Music Brain Café also provides an opportunity for students to ask questions and get help from their peers.

“I had just finished my secondary dominant quiz, so I came knowing I had missed a couple of things,” senior music education major Thalia Veloz said. “I was like, ‘I know I missed the accidentals in the music, so how can I go about making sure these are right?’”

The Music Brain Café, hosted by Naylor, meets every Thursday at 5 p.m. outside room 207 in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.