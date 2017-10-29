Lady Rams focus on preparation

The Lady Rams volleyball team is currently 22-3 this season; their 11-3 conference record has put them in third in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Outside hitter and sophomore Brittni Mohle said a lot of the team’s success has been about preparation.

“Our main focus of preparing has to do with challenging our mindset,” she said. “Not that we didn’t have a good one before, we just realized that if we want to be successful we have to incorporate the idea of being strong-minded.”

The team has dominated opponents in several categories, including kills (1,094 to 860) and assists (974 to 766), according to ramsports.net.

Setter and junior Sasha Robinson said there are high expectations for this season.

“We work well as a team,” she said. “When you put us together, I think our confidence as a team is high as well as in ourselves. Our goal is to win conference and get a bid to nationals. I believe that we can do that.

“This season is a lot of fun because we have great team chemistry on the court,” she said.

Mohle agreed with Robinson, saying the season is all about “winning big.”

“This season is all about winning big,” Mohle said. “Every point we play out is another point closer to a plane ride to nationals,” she said. “I’ve never been on a team that wants to win so badly. We may not always play up to it, but everyone has their off moments. I believe that we’re simply learning and growing together to figure out how to rise to the occasion.”

Defensive specialist and senior Chalon Anderson commented on what the team means to her.

“I love my team,” she said. “All of my teammates are amazing at what they do; everyone is special in their own way. It’s really cool to be playing with everyone, new and old.”

The Lady Rams will play the University of Science and Arts on Friday and Mid-America Christian University on Saturday. Both matches are at 7 p.m. at the Sid Richardson Center. For more information, go to ramsports.net.