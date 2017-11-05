Rams easily beaten by Arizona Christian

The Rams didn’t get the outcome they were hoping for on Saturday.

Texas Wesleyan (0-10, 0-7 CSFL) fell to the Arizona Christian University’s Firestorm (7-3, 5-3 CSFL) 63-7 at Farrington Field.

“We played pretty bad; they played pretty good,” head coach Joe Prud’homme said.

The Firestorm scored 49 points before the Rams returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter. Trey Jackson ran the ball 70 yards to score and the Bryce Nye kick was good, bringing the score to 49-7.

The Firestorm scored once more in the third quarter and again in the fourth to make the final score 63-7.

The Rams fell short in several important areas.

Making easy plays.

The team missed plays that they could have made easily, Prud’homme said.

“We missed a lot of plays that we could have made,” he said. “They were the better team and they showed it.”

“[The Rams] needed to play as a team,” linebacker Tristen Blake said.

Stopping big plays.

“As a defense, we could have defended the long passes better,” linebacker Vincent Stephenson said. “We allowed too many big plays this week.”

Even though the defense did allow some big plays, the team didn’t give up, Blake said.

Making the most out of opportunities.

“Special teams was strong,” Stephenson said, “putting our offense and defense in good starting field position.”

Jackson was the first Ram since the team returned to play after more than 70 years to return a punt for a touchdown, according to ramsports.net.

“The best part of the game was the punt return for a touchdown,” Stephenson said. “It gave us life late in the game.”

Prud’homme said he would like to thank everyone for all of the support they’ve given the Rams during their first season.

“I appreciate everybody sticking with us,” he said, “and hanging in there. I know it’s not easy for anybody. I appreciate all the support.”

The Rams finish their season next Saturday with a game against Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. in Goodwell, Ok. For more information go to ramsports.net.