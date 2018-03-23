Men’s tennis team shows potential

Tennis season is in full swing as the revitalized men’s team competes this spring.

Head coach Angel Martinez resurrected the women’s tennis program last season after Texas Wesleyan had not had either a men or women’s team since 2002. Now Martinez is continuing the campaign with the resurrection of the men’s team.

Martinez has brought in plenty of young talented players with room to grow and develop. The team is made up of all underclassmen, including seven freshmen and one sophomore.

Student assistant Katy Foster said that their youth is a big strength because they will be able to grow throughout the season and the seasons to come.

“We have a young team with lots of potential, expectations are high and I can see them doing well during conference play and regionals,” Foster said.

Freshman newcomer Mace Brasher said that something he’s looking forward to this season is playing against tough competition and seeing how the group comes together as a team.

He said the team’s main goals are to compete in the NAIA national tournament’s opening round in late April, and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament, which will be held in Alabama in mid-May.

“In order to have a successful season, we must continue to practice hard and not get lazy as the long season continues,” Brasher said.

The team’s number one singles player, Florian Schmitt, spoke about how tight knit he and his teammates are.

“We all have close friendships that bond us together while we are playing,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt also said his expectations for the season are that he just wants to see everyone grow as a team and fight for a regional tournament championship and then eventually a national championship.

“As long as we stay focused, there’s definitely a possibility of reaching our goals,” Schmitt said.

The Rams suffered a loss to Harding University in early February in their first tournament of the semester. According to ramsports.net, Schmitt had the team’s best performance on the first line before falling in three sets.

“The season is just getting started so the team still has plenty of time to grow,” said Schmitt.

The Rams played a tournament on March 3 and 4 against Texas A&M Texarkana and University of the Southwest.

Schmitt and Linus Richter took the team’s lone win of the day over Southwest’s Alex Bernadas and Lucas Rocha in No. 1 doubles by a score of 8-6, according to ramsports.net.

Also against Southwest, Lane Graham and Ryan Watterson fought hard in No. 3 doubles before falling 8-5, and Richter took his singles match to three sets before coming up just short, according to ramsports.net.

To keep up with men’s Tennis and the rest of Texas Wesleyan athletics, check out ramsports.net