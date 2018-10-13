Rams defeated by Oklahoma Panhandle State 49-25

The Texas Wesleyan Rams fell to the Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies 49-25 on Saturday at Farrington Field, after the game was delayed 90 minutes to 3:30 p.m.

Wesleyan was coming off a two-game losing streak, including a 55-31 loss against Langston University last weekend.

The Rams came out of the gates with full force and strived to compete with a tough OPSU defense.

With 14:14 to go in the first quarter, Donovan Isom passed the ball 56 yards to Brandon Rolfe to score the first touchdown of the game. Kade Dixon kicked the extra point to put the Rams up 7-0.

OPSU was not going to be let the Rams get too far ahead of them and with 13:37 remaining in the first quarter, scored a touchdown.

The Rams’ defense held the Aggies back for the majority of the first quarter until with just over a minute left in the first quarter OPSU scored.

The Rams came back firing in the second quarter and Isom threw a long 40-yard pass to Rolfe to put Wesleyan on the OPSU two-yard line.

With 13:35 remaining in the second quarter, the Rams scored to make the game 14-14. Desmond Nisby rushed for two yards and Dixon made the extra point to put Wesleyan back on the board.

The Aggies came back just 11 minutes later and scored another touchdown. This put OPSU in the lead again to make the score 21-14.

The Rams had a late drive during the second quarter and with 33 seconds left Dixon attempted a field goal. The kick was missed and after a short OPSU drive the game went into halftime.

With 8:59 remaining in the third quarter, the Aggies scored again to make it 28-14.

OPSU was not done yet and with 4:24 left in the third quarter they scored another touchdown. That made the score 35-14.

The Rams came back out ready to roll and went on a long drive to stay in the game. After being stopped on third down and with 1:27 remaining in the third, the Rams attempted a field goal from the 26-yard line. The kick was good, and Wesleyan was back in the game with the score 35-17.

Going into the fourth quarter, OPSU gained possession of the ball and did some damage. Just over a minute into the quarter, the Aggies scored, and the game was 42-17.

The Rams were not done fighting though and went on another drive to keep Wesleyan in the battle. With 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, Isom threw a 33-yard pass to Le’Mant Monroe and the score was 42-23.

After the touchdown, the Rams decided to be riskier than they had been all game and went for the two-point conversion. It was the right decision as Erik Richards passed the ball to Devin Griffin to make the score 42-25.

The Aggies had one final drive and with 4:12 remaining in the game were able to convert their final touchdown of the night making the score 49-25.

The Rams offense came out for one last drive of the night, but it was to no avail.

After Saturday’s loss, the Rams are 1-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play and 1-5 overall this season.

The Rams will be back in action next week on Oct. 20, when they take on Southern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.