women’s golf team taking on oklahoma city university this week

The Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team kicked off its 2018-2019 season in early September at the 54-hole Hawk Creek Invitational in Westworth Village, just west of Fort Worth.

At the time, head coach Kevin Millikan said that he was “excited and ready to go” as the season started.

He also said he was ready to use the team’s two seniors, Jayci Trotter and Elena Sindae Romero, as well as freshman Emily Hunt, as his weapons against the team’s top opponents.

Trotter said Oklahoma City University is one of the top teams the Lady Rams will face this year.

Romero said the team worked hard over the summer to prepare for this season.

“I haven’t been more ready for anything in my life, I’m so excited. All the work we’ve put in up to this point is going to pay off and we’re set to go back in action,” she said.

Since then, the Lady Rams, who started the season ranked No. 12 in the nation, won their season opener in September at Hawk Creek, according to ramsports.net.

Last weekend, the team finished 10th at the DBU Golf Classic in Dallas, according to ramsports.net. The team has been competing since the 2012-2013 season, recorded its first victory in March 2015.

The Lady Rams are taking on Oklahoma City University Monday and Tuesday at the 54-hole Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City.