Rams fall to Lions by close margin

The Texas Wesleyan football team lost in a close shootout with Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Saturday afternoon in Waxahachie.

The Rams, now 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, went back and forth throughout the whole game against SAGU. Both teams combined for 69 points in the first half and 99 points overall.

The Rams struck first out of the gate when Da’vonte Dixon scored on a 52-yard handoff for a touchdown with 14:17 remaining in the first quarter. Kade Dixon added on the extra point to give the team a 7-0 lead.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University was quick to strike back and with 13:46 left in the first quarter C.J. Collins connected with Jeremy Carr to give the Lions their first score of the night.

Wesleyan continued their attack as Donavan Isom found Le’Mant Monroe for a 73-yard pass to put Wesleyan up yet again with 12:05 left in the first quarter. The extra point put the Rams up 14-7.

SAGU then scored two-back-to-back touchdowns before the Rams could answer and put the Lions in the lead 21-14.

Early in the second quarter, with 14:57 remaining, Isom carried the ball one yard on second and goal for another Rams touchdown. This made the score 21-20; Dixon’s two-point conversion pass to Desmond Nisby failed.

SAGU continued to put points on the board during the second quarter and with 12:29 left scored another touchdown to make the score 28-20.

Wesleyan continued to fight back and with 9:16 left in the second quarter Nisby carried the ball for five yards for another Rams touchdown; the extra point made the score 28-27.

SAGU looked to extend their lead and scored yet another touchdown with 6:29 left in the second quarter. This made the score into 35-27.

Right before the half, Wesleyan struck again to get back into the game. Nisby carried the ball for a nine-yard run and another Rams touchdown; 3:48 remained in the second quarter and with the extra point from Dixon the score was 35-34.

At first it looked like that would wrap up the half but, with 1:34 remaining, SAGU attacked again. This extended the Lions’ lead to 42-34.

The third quarter seemed pretty quiet until SAGU got into Rams territory and Tluang Hmung kicked a field goal extending their lead to 45-34.

The rest of the third quarter was scoreless.

The Rams scored again in the fourth quarter on second and goal. Nisby got a four-yard rush with 13:55 left in the quarter and the attempted two-point conversion failed. The score was 45-40.

The Rams scored again on a 16-yard run by Nisby; the two-point conversion failed, and the Rams were up 46-45.

With just 2:28 left in the fourth quarter, the Rams could see victory in sight. However, SAGU scored on one final drive to make the final score 53-46.

The Rams are back in action next week when they play Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. That game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.