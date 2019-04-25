Students reminisce about childhood theme songs at Stella Russell

Resident assistants Azeez Akande and Cameron Bennett co-hosted Guess that Childhood Theme Song on Wednesday night in the Stella Russell Hall lobby.

“One of the residents brought the idea to our attention and we liked it, so we decided to do that as our RA event for the end of the year,” said Bennett, who is a junior criminal justice major.

Students were encouraged to come join them on a trip down memory lane, according to the flyer.

Akande is a junior psychology and Christian studies major who used the online site Kahoot! to ask the 32 questions for the game.

The person who got first place would receive a Janet Van Dyne Unmasked Funko POP! from the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp” that Bennett had brought.

Many of the theme songs were ranged around the 2000s, along with a few recent TV shows to throw off the audience. Around seven students attended.

“I chose shows that revolve around our childhood growing up; I am looking forward to seeing if people can figure out what the theme song is and if people still remember the songs or if it is buried in the back of their mind,” Akande said.

During each question, students were given a limited amount of time to select one of the four options; they had to listen closely to hear which theme song was playing in order to guess the correct answer.

The winner of the Funko POP! was Rhyan Reason, a junior studying psychology.

“I was looking forward to this event because I had a gut feeling that I would win the game,” Reason said.