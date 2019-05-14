Rams basketball players look toward the future

The Rams basketball players are looking forward to returning to the court next season.

Junior guard Joe Cook-Green thinks the future is looking bright for the team, even after a disappointing end to the season.

“We have a good core group of guys coming back and there’s no doubt coach will recruit some guys who want to buy into what we are trying to do for next season,” Cook-Green said.

The Rams finished the season 9-13 in the Sooner Athletic Conference and 14-16 overall, according to ramsports.net. The team did not make the Sooner Athletic Conference playoffs.

Freshman guard Peyton Salle says the team has begun off-season training.

“Hitting the weight room and getting stronger is key,” Salle said.

He said the team needs to stick together and play better to see a better outcome for the upcoming season.

“We have the pieces to win and I feel like next season will be a great one,” Salle said.

This past season was a learning lesson, Cook-Green said.

“I think just learning from our past mistakes over the previous season will help the team grow,” he said.

Senior guard Rob Thomas, who gradates this spring, has no doubt in his team.

“This team has potential to have a great season next year,” Thomas said. “I think the leadership left on this team is enough to win it all.”

Thomas thinks the way the Rams practice will determine how ready they are for the 2020 season.

“Practice makes perfect,” Thomas said. “If a team has a great week of practice, you’ll see the results on the court.”

Junior guard Sammy Lorenzen says the team has begun working out in the off season.

“We have been working out as a team and (head) coach (Brennen) Shingleton and coach Brady (Morningstar) do a great job making sure we get a good amount of work in to stay fresh,” Lorenzen said. “Nothing crazy, they’re just keeping us close to the game and helping us progress every day.”

Lorenzen wants last season to be motivation for the future.

“I think we can look back on the season and learn from the mistakes we made,” Lorenzen said. “Focusing on the little details that push teams to the next level is what coach preaches to us all.”

Lorenzen said he can’t wait to see the team’s new recruits, and that with teamwork, the 2020 Rams will be destined for success.

“Welcoming freshmen is always a great opportunity, especially since I am going to be a senior next year,” Lorenzen said. “I look forward to reaching out to them and helping them out as much as possible and to make sure they are comfortable being at Texas Wesleyan.”