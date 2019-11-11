Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team finished the second annual Champions Classic on Saturday with a 80-68 win over Our Lady of the Lake University 80-68 at the Sid Richardson Center.

The Rams’ first game of the Champions Classic was on Friday; the team lost to Bethel College 75-72.

The first half of Saturday’s game ended with little action and the Rams ahead 32-29, according to ramsports.net. Junior criminal justice major Michelle Feyisetan said during halftime that she was anxious to see how the second half would turn out.

“Not gonna lie, I’m a little mad,” Feyisetan said. “We are currently winning but I think it’s by luck. I hope they get their act together in the second half, but I love the team. Go Rams!”

The Rams (3-1) took control of the game in the second half, hitting more three-pointers than in the first half. Guard Sam Lorenzen had five, and guard Peyton Sallee had three.

Lorenzen, a senior liberal studies major, said the Rams played a hard battle, but came out strong at the end.

“First half we kind of came out flat,” Lorenzen said, “and they were playing hard answering back whatever we had to do, and second half we just came out more aggressive. We executed really well.”

Lorenzen also said the team’s effort is what gave them the win, and what will lead them to their next victory.

“We stressed being more aggressive than other teams and that was our main goal going in,” he said. “We gotta take every possession, one possession at a time, focus on details, and just continue to push everybody to be their best.”

Head coach Brennen Shingleton wrote in an email that the game started off a little slow, but overall, he is very happy with the effort and hard work of the team.

“We are going to take from this win that we need to still concentrate more, play with even more urgency, and keep attacking our opponents,” Shingleton wrote. “It was a great win. We would rather learn from winning than learn from losing.”

The Rams will play Dallas Christian College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sid Richardson Center. The Lady Rams’ next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday against Angelo State University in San Angelo. Their next home game will be Nov.19 at 7 p.m. in the Sid Richardson Center. For more information, go to ramsports.net.