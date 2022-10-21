Ram’s Puzzle Piece: Comic Book Club
Welcome to our segment of Ram’s Puzzle Piece, where we talk about organizations on campus and how you fit the puzzle at Texas Wesleyan. We feature the Comic Book Club with our guests Gabriel Contreras, Kelvin Coker, and David Venegas as they tell us what the Comic Book Club does here at Texas Wesleyan.
Crystal Hernandez is a timid person, but she's full of inspiration. She loves to help others out, but she loves her coffee more. Although she seems to...
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler...