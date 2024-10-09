Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches

For the upcoming 2024-25 academic year, Texas Wesleyan announced Aminah Orozco as the new volleyball head coach and JD Boyd as the new assistant coach.

Before the arrival of the new coaching staff, the Rams volleyball team competed in their sixth consecutive appearance in the NAIA Tournament Opening Round by securing the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in 2023.

Orozco expressed her excitement about being part of the team and hopes to build on that success and create a new legacy.

“God brought us together in the oddest most unexpected way, and we’re just extremely excited to be together here and hopefully to make our own legacy,” Orozco said.

Boyd discussed his goals for the season emphasizing their focus on winning the conference title and ultimately advancing to nationals.

“We expect their best every time we play against an opponent, which helps the long-term goal of obviously winning the conference title. After that then go to nationals, that’s the big, big, big goal,” Boyd said.

Sydney Alexander, junior marketing major, recalled her first impression of meeting the new coaching staff, sharing how their arrival brings good changes to the team.

“I was really excited to meet them because I’m not local, so it felt like a surprise. Since then, it’s been a good change from what we’ve had before them,” Alexander said.

Ruby Obrien, senior business management and marketing major, noticed the positive shift in the team dynamic since the new coaches’ arrivals.

“It was different than what we’ve had in the past but definitely a good difference. We are a lot more competitive this year,” Obrien said.

Boyd reflected on the energy between him and Orozco. Noting that they have developed a great working relationship, driven by their shared passion and competitiveness.

“We are very high-energy all the time. We have a great working relationship so far. It’s been awesome. We’re very competitive people, who like to win, and we push our athletes to do the same-not only in the classroom but also on the court,” Boyd said.

Alexander believes the new coaches have already proven themselves great leaders.

“They push us past our limits,” Alexander said. “Off the court, the coaches always have their doors open for whatever we need or want to discuss.”

Obrien added that the team has already built a strong relationship with the coaches, despite having a short time together.

“It’s great we love having her here and we built a great relationship in the little time we have had here,” Obrien said.

Orozco explained the culture she wants to instill in the team moving forward.

“The culture we want to build here is having hard work, dedication, discipline and the championship winning mindset,” Orozco said. “Also being character drive by being the best character both on and off the court, to have that culture where we get as close as we possibly can so, it’s an endless lifelong relationship for both coaches and players.”

