The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
David Ojerinola, sophomore exercise science major, studies at the Eunice & James L. West Library during midterms week.
TxWes community readies for midterms
October 9, 2024
Students are guided through voter registration and given information on the voting process on the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
October 4, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend
October 2, 2024
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
September 30, 2024
Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
Participants were provided looms, string and information that they could take with them.
Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture
September 12, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
September 6, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches

Alexis Bernal, Content ProducerOctober 8, 2024

For the upcoming 2024-25 academic year, Texas Wesleyan announced Aminah Orozco as the new volleyball head coach and JD Boyd as the new assistant coach. 

Before the arrival of the new coaching staff, the Rams volleyball team competed in their sixth consecutive appearance in the NAIA Tournament Opening Round by securing the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in 2023. 

Orozco expressed her excitement about being part of the team and hopes to build on that success and create a new legacy.  

“God brought us together in the oddest most unexpected way, and we’re just extremely excited to be together here and hopefully to make our own legacy,” Orozco said. 

Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball. (Alexis Bernal)

Boyd discussed his goals for the season emphasizing their focus on winning the conference title and ultimately advancing to nationals.

“We expect their best every time we play against an opponent, which helps the long-term goal of obviously winning the conference title. After that then go to nationals, that’s the big, big, big goal,” Boyd said.  

Sydney Alexander, junior marketing major, recalled her first impression of meeting the new coaching staff, sharing how their arrival brings good changes to the team. 

“I was really excited to meet them because I’m not local, so it felt like a surprise. Since then, it’s been a good change from what we’ve had before them,” Alexander said. 

Ruby Obrien, senior business management and marketing major, noticed the positive shift in the team dynamic since the new coaches’ arrivals. 

“It was different than what we’ve had in the past but definitely a good difference. We are a lot more competitive this year,” Obrien said. 

 Boyd reflected on the energy between him and Orozco. Noting that they have developed a great working relationship, driven by their shared passion and competitiveness. 

“We are very high-energy all the time. We have a great working relationship so far. It’s been awesome. We’re very competitive people, who like to win, and we push our athletes to do the same-not only in the classroom but also on the court,” Boyd said.  

Alexander believes the new coaches have already proven themselves great leaders. 

“They push us past our limits,” Alexander said. “Off the court, the coaches always have their doors open for whatever we need or want to discuss.” 

Obrien added that the team has already built a strong relationship with the coaches, despite having a short time together.  

“It’s great we love having her here and we built a great relationship in the little time we have had here,” Obrien said. 

Orozco explained the culture she wants to instill in the team moving forward.  

“The culture we want to build here is having hard work, dedication, discipline and the championship winning mindset,” Orozco said. “Also being character drive by being the best character both on and off the court, to have that culture where we get as close as we possibly can so, it’s an endless lifelong relationship for both coaches and players.” 

To keep up with the team and the new coaches visit RamSports. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo's crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
More in News
Students are guided through voter registration and given information on the voting process on the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
More in Sports
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
“There’s a unique energy that comes from working together and pushing one another to excel, and I look forward to seeing how we can support each other in tackling the challenges ahead,” junior political science major Natalie Miskovska said. [photo courtesy of Kevin Millikan]
Women’s golf swings at success this season 
Texas Wesleyan students , compete for trophies and NBA Mavericks tickets.
Texas Wesleyan’s campus recreation, residence life arranges 3x3 basketball  
Rams wide receiver Michael Banks sprints to the corner for a deep ball reception.
No. 19 ranked Rams shut out Stallions at home [80-0] 
Junior finance student Armando De Ochoa (left), senior finance student Kieran Koltun (center),and sophomore finance student Thiago Uieda (right) doing various workouts together.
Students share experiences with Morton
About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.