The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
‘Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
October 18, 2024
Christen Duke, a sophomore majoring in psychology, and Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program, offer student volunteer opportunities and refreshments at their table.
Texas Wesleyan’s Student Diversity & Inclusion Program hosts Volunteer Pop-Up Fair
October 18, 2024
McFadden Science Center chemistry labs receive transformative renovations
McFadden Science Center chemistry labs receive transformative renovations
October 18, 2024
Established in 1986, the Graduate Program of Nurse Anesthesia has received its first federal grant in its almost four-decade-long history.
Graduate Nurse Anesthesia Program receives $500K grant, leads way for cutting-edge trauma care training
October 18, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
The winner’s name gets put on the Pigskin Pick’em trophy.
Texas Wesleyan Recreation department holds annual Pigskin Pick’em contest
October 16, 2024
Kayla Nguyen hits the ball on her second attempt at the game.
TxWes Pickleball club invites students to celebrate World Pickleball Day 
October 12, 2024
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
‘Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
October 18, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend
October 2, 2024
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
September 30, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
In addition to his work at Texas Wesleyan, Dr. Mike Bishop works as a mental health team consultant for the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo courtesy Mike Bishop)
Dr. Mike Bishop’s Mission in Transforming Athletic Performance Through Mental Health
October 10, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerOctober 18, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown

Texas Wesleyan University’s early years come to life in Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920, the latest book by West Library reference assistant Risa Brown, set to release next week. The book, part of a historical series published by alumnus Perry Cockrell, offers a rich, narrative-driven look at the university’s evolution through the experiences of its students and faculty. 

The series was born from Cockrell’s vision for a meaningful exploration of Texas Wesleyan’s legacy. He first proposed the idea to Brown, who has since completed volumes on each decade of the university’s early history.  

“I wanted to capture more than just dates and milestones,” Cockrell said. “These books focus on the students and faculty who shaped Texas Wesleyan’s identity. Their stories add heart and meaning, showing the resilience that has carried the university forward.” 

The third volume focuses on the transformative decade when Texas Wesleyan transitioned to an all-woman’s college and adapted to the upheavals of World War I and the Spanish flu pandemic. Brown identified adaptability as the core theme of this era, especially as young women stepped into new roles and redefined the campus community.  

“This era was a turning point, not just for Texas Wesleyan but for women across the country,” Brown said. “The young women here were not simply students; they were pioneers, pushing boundaries and creating a legacy of empowerment.” 

Brown’s research drew heavily on resources from the Special Collections Department, which holds yearbooks, student newspapers, and photographs from the university’s past. Collaborating closely with archivist Louis Sherwood, Brown found invaluable materials that illuminated the student experience of the early 20th century.  

“The Special Collections Department was invaluable,” Brown said. “Each new discovery brought the past to life, adding layers to Texas Wesleyan’s story.” 

Sherwood, who provided archival expertise and support, emphasized the importance of preserving these historical materials.  

“We have a responsibility to safeguard these pieces,” he said. “Some records are fragile and rare, and they carry voices that deserve to be heard by future generations. Our work is really about connecting the past to the present, so these stories can inspire and inform the next generation.” 

As she progressed through her research, Brown found increasingly rich sources, including oral histories that provided personal perspectives and shed light on the cultural shifts of the time.  

“The oral histories transformed historical events into lived experiences,” she said. “They allowed me to hear the voices of those who were part of Texas Wesleyan’s story, adding depth and color that you can’t capture in written records alone. It was like meeting the students and faculty from over a century ago.” 

Amy Tate-Almy, from Texas Wesleyan’s alumni department, highlighted the book’s unique significance for the university’s alumni.  

“Our alumni cherish these stories,” she said. “The book allows them to reconnect with their alma mater and see themselves as part of a legacy that’s still unfolding. It bridges generations, bringing together past and present.”  

Tate-Almy said the alumni office is excited about the impact of the series, especially as more alumni reconnect with Texas Wesleyan’s historical roots through each book release. 

“We’re thrilled to see alumni reconnecting with Texas Wesleyan’s roots through this series,” Tate-Almy said. “Each book release brings more interest, and it’s inspiring to watch graduates find a renewed sense of pride and connection to the university’s history.” 

Cockrell views the series as a lasting tribute to the Texas Wesleyan community, inspiring alumni, current students, and faculty alike.  

“This series is not just for history buffs,” he said. “It’s for everyone who values Texas Wesleyan’s role in their life. I hope these books foster pride and a sense of continuity for all who are part of this place. Every decade we explore is another chapter in a story that’s far from over.” 

With plans to continue exploring additional decades, including a potential focus on the 1960s, Brown and Cockrell’s work on Texas Wesleyan’s history is far from complete. For Brown, each volume deepens her appreciation for the university’s history.  

“Working on this book made me fall in love with Texas Wesleyan,” she shared. “It’s more than just a project; it’s a way to help others appreciate the legacy that’s been built here.” 

Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920 will be available at West Library next week, inviting readers to engage with the resilience, adaptability, and achievements of Texas Wesleyan’s early community and the stories that have become part of its enduring legacy. 

“We will have a book signing section on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor of West Library,” Brown said. “I also have a small presentation at 12:30 p.m. on that day as well, hope we can attract more students.”  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Community
Christen Duke, a sophomore majoring in psychology, and Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program, offer student volunteer opportunities and refreshments at their table.
Texas Wesleyan’s Student Diversity & Inclusion Program hosts Volunteer Pop-Up Fair
Dominic Garcia, freshmen business analytics major aims to score in a game of pool. “It has been a while since I played pool, but I thought I did better than I would have.”
West Village resident assistants throw pool tournament for residents
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
Senior English major and Vice-President of Sigma Tau Delta, Cameron Dudzinski reads a passage from a banned book aloud to the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Sigma Tau Delta spreads awareness on banned books through open mic event 
(From left) Reagan Fitzsimmons, first-year undecided major, picks up trash while Jorge Rodriguez, women's beach volleyball player, and Mayara Swillens, junior exercise science major, assist her.
Trash Bash engages students, community 
Smiles are shared as students come out to join in the celebrations at the MUC birthday.
Martin University Center Turns 5 
More in Features
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
In addition to his work at Texas Wesleyan, Dr. Mike Bishop works as a mental health team consultant for the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo courtesy Mike Bishop)
Dr. Mike Bishop’s Mission in Transforming Athletic Performance Through Mental Health
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
More in News
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
'Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
McFadden Science Center chemistry labs receive transformative renovations
McFadden Science Center chemistry labs receive transformative renovations
Established in 1986, the Graduate Program of Nurse Anesthesia has received its first federal grant in its almost four-decade-long history.
Graduate Nurse Anesthesia Program receives $500K grant, leads way for cutting-edge trauma care training
The winner’s name gets put on the Pigskin Pick’em trophy.
Texas Wesleyan Recreation department holds annual Pigskin Pick’em contest
Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry in spring of 2024. The food pantry is one of the organizations who has received allocated funds from the SGA.
SGA receives requests for funding
The Martin University Center Student Lounge is located on the first floor in room 126.
Martin University Center student lounge to be remodeled into ‘intercultural lounge’
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.