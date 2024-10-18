Texas Wesleyan’s Student Diversity & Inclusion Program hosts Volunteer Pop-Up Fair

Alexis Bernal Christen Duke, a sophomore majoring in psychology, and Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program, offer student volunteer opportunities and refreshments at their table.

The Student Diversity & Inclusion Program at Texas Wesleyan University held a volunteer pop-up fair in the Martin Center, providing students a chance to connect with local volunteer organizations and discover available opportunities on Oct. 16.

Organizations in attendance include: Fisher of Men, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, the Student Diversity & Inclusion Program, The Salvation Army and the Thinkatorium.

Christen Duke, a sophomore psychology major and intern for the student diversity & inclusion program, assisted Bertie Gardener, assistant director for student diversity & inclusion program during the event.

“I hope that students take away some volunteer hours. We have a lot of partners in our community that need volunteers and help,” Duke said. “Many of the opportunities we have here today involves serving the community, either with being with children, with spiritual organizations or with helping the community.”

Kate Van Dellen, president of Thinkatorium, shared her organization’s perspective on volunteering.

“We’re here collecting volunteer interest, because I always need people to help out with our events,” Van Dellen said. “I also like to say to students, think of us like a pre-internship because we teach and train you with kids, to help mentor them and encourage them along the way.”

Valerie Mier, a freshman psychology major, offers advice for people interested in volunteering.

“Ask around for different opportunities or come to the pop fairs and do your research. You don’t want to volunteer for something that you’re not going to be interested and content in,” Mier said.

Yamilet Bautista, a freshman psychology major, shared her experience at the event.

“I enjoyed talking to the different organization and learning about the different volunteering opportunities,” Bautista said. “We found out about a new volunteering event that we’re interested in and we’re probably going to go to.”

For more information about volunteering or the next Volunteer Pop-Up Fair visit RamSpace.