Texas Wesleyan Recreation department holds annual Pigskin Pick’em contest

Alexis Bernal The winner’s name gets put on the Pigskin Pick’em trophy.

The Texas Wesleyan Recreation department is currently hosting the annual Pigskin Pick’em contest, similar to fantasy football. Participants have a chance to win a $100 gift card and a cash jackpot at the end of the contest on Dec. 6. The winner also gets his/her name on the champion trophy.

Faculty and students can go to the Morton Fitness Center to enter the contest. Aaron Whaley, director for campus recreation, explained the process.

“Each week participants just pick who they think will win each NFL game. At the end, whoever has the most correct picks after each week wins the entire pot,” Whaley said.

David Owen, mailroom copy center specialist, is also participating in the contest.

“The Pigskin Pick’em is just a fun competition. Several of us compete and would like to just have bragging rights against each other,” Owen said.

June Johnson, reference and instruction librarian, has been participating in the contest for several years.

“Over the years, Pigskin Pick’em really has helped me build comradery with other people that don’t work in the library which I really enjoy,” Johnson said. “It has also allowed me to spend more time with my husband and connect with him more about football.”

As the competition continues, Whaley notes that it’s anyone’s game.

“The past couple winners knew nothing about football but still found a way to win,” Whaley said. “For those who haven’t been playing after the five-week mark, it will be hard to win the overall prize, but I do a little $5 weekly prize for those that enter the contest late.”

For more information, visit RamSpace.