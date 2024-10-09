The etiquette of being a good sports spectator

Supporting the Texas Wesleyan Rams means you have the opportunity to attend a variety of sports events. If this is your first time attending one of these sports events, knowing the etiquette of the sport you’re attending is important.

Demonstrating the etiquette of being a sports spectator, Jill Gerloff, assistant athletic director for academic services and retention, explains how she actively participates in TxWes sporting events and how she shows support for the teams and celebrating their achievements.

“I will wear a team shirt on Wesleyan Wednesday, or at a game. I also share the event’s information on my social media,” Gerloff siad. “I will re-post when our teams win and/or our athletes get awards like player of the week or if they do something else exciting like get a scholarship.”

Gidalti Chi, a senior doubling majoring in marketing and religion, emphasizes the importance of being an engaged spectator.

“Being present, just be there and give them the attention they deserve,” Chi said. “Just go with the mentality of enjoying.”

However, each sport has its own set of etiquette rules. For example, attending a golf event offers a distinct atmosphere and set of expectations compared to a baseball game.

Bobby Cornett, assistant coach and director of fundraising of the men’s golf team and alumni of Texas Wesleyan, discusses golf etiquette for spectators, noting that proper behavior and a respectful environment is crucial during play.

“If you’re rooting for a certain player or team, you should never applaud a mistake by the opponent. That’s considered bad form. However, it’s okay to cheer for the person you’re supporting when they hit a good shot or do something well,” Cornett said. “Courtesy is to not move or talk when someone is hitting a shot because it can distract the player.”

On the other side José Casado Guzmán, a senior exercise science major and baseball player, expresses he enjoys the energy that comes from enthusiastic fans.

“I like screaming in the game if they enjoy the game or enjoy watching me play baseball, that is really nice,” Casado Guzmán said. “Fans really get into the game and scream, especially if the umpire misses a call.”

Gerloff gives advice for someone who is attending a TxWes sporting event for the first time.

“Look at the website and get to know the players by name/number. Wear your Rams gear and be proud of your team winning or losing. These students put a lot of work in every week and deserve to be celebrated for all the times they show up to represent TxWes,” Gerloff said.

For more information, regarding TXWES sporting events you can visit RamSports.net