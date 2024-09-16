Students locate resources on campus

Navigating college can be tough, but knowing where to go and who to go to for help can make things easier. Here is a guide to the important places, helpful people and resources available to students on campus.
Important contacts:
- Security: Emergencies: 817-531-4911, Non-Emergencies: 817-531-4290, After Hours: 817-531-4911, [email protected]. The security office is in the Baker Building. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Advising and Academic Success Center: Academic Advising office is located at EJW Library, Room 123 and their office hours are from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Their contact information is phone: 817-531-5824, email: [email protected].
- Academic Success Center (ASC): Located at EJW Library, and their office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Contact information is phone: 817-531-4219, email: [email protected]
- Finical Aid: Location: O’Neal-Sells Administration Building, 3rd floor. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Contact: phone: 817-531-4420, Fax: 817-531-4231, Email: [email protected].
- Cashiers: Phone: 817-531-4456, email [email protected]. Location: O’Neal-Sells Administration Building, 3rd floor.
- Housing: Located in the Martin University Center, Suite 230. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Contact them by phone: 817-531-4872 or email: [email protected].
Other important buildings to know:
- Housing
- Career Services
- Student Affairs
- Mailroom
- Engage studio
- Sid Richardson Center
- Food Pantry
- Makers Lab
- Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building
- Dora Roberts Dining Hall