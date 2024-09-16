Students locate resources on campus

Navigating college can be tough, but knowing where to go and who to go to for help can make things easier. Here is a guide to the important places, helpful people and resources available to students on campus.

Important Links:

Important contacts:

Security: Emergencies: 817-531-4911, Non-Emergencies: 817-531-4290, After Hours: 817-531-4911, [email protected] . The security office is in the Baker Building. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Advising and Academic Success Center: Academic Advising office is located at EJW Library, Room 123 and their office hours are from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Their contact information is phone: 817-531-5824, email: [email protected] .

Academic Success Center (ASC): Located at EJW Library, and their office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Contact information is phone: 817-531-4219, email: [email protected]

Finical Aid: Location: O’Neal-Sells Administration Building, 3 rd floor. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Contact: phone: 817-531-4420, Fax: 817-531-4231, Email: [email protected] .

Cashiers: Phone: 817-531-4456, email [email protected] . Location: O’Neal-Sells Administration Building, 3 rd floor.

Housing: Located in the Martin University Center, Suite 230. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact them by phone: 817-531-4872 or email : [email protected] .

Other important buildings to know: