October 14, 2024
October 14, 2024
October 12, 2024
Review: 'From the Heart' performance fosters emotion 

Adain Lucio, Content ProducerOctober 12, 2024
Adain Lucio
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”

The Chamber Singers of Texas Wesleyan’s Department of Music partnered with I.M. Terrell Academy to perform the first choral concert of the semester, “From the Heart”, on Thursday, Oct. 10.  

The first performance was by the Chamber Singers, directed by Dr. Bradley  Naylor. The singers performed “Sicut Cervus”, which set a serene and calming tone to begin, as well as introducing us to the passion that would be expressed throughout the night. 

Following this performance, the musicians of the Wesleyan Chamber Singers also sang “Mata del Amina Sola”. This piece changed the tone; while starting quiet and peaceful, the Martin Hall soon echoed with an energetic melody. The vocals of the soloists Patricio Izguirre and Thalia Veloz gave complex emotion and rhythm to the musical number, making the music intense.  

The final piece to the opening set was “Suliko”. When performed, it brought a wave of reminiscent emotions, giving a lonely feeling of want and yearning. As the words of the musicians floated throughout the air, those who heard it felt what can only be described as a reflection of a wanting soul. Visibly making an emotional impact on attendees, the opening was finished, and the I.M. Terrell A Capella Choir took the stage. 

“It Takes a Village” was I.M. Terrell’s first song of the night. It followed the same pattern as “Mata del Amina Sola”; starting peacefully and somber then energetic. The performance by the A Capella Choir was a passionate and vibrant display of the message in the lyrics, which depicted a community’s responsibility and the joy of raising younger generations. The impact of the music’s message was deepened by the youth of the choir.  

The last performance strictly by the A Capella Choir, “Remember the Children”, had a less serious tone and was more colorful and spirit filled. The message seemed to co-align with the previous piece, but the portrayal in this performance was more enthusiastic. Instead of starting somber as some of the previous songs did, this specific musical number was almost immediately active and vibrant.  

The Wesleyan Chamber Singers sang their fourth song of the night “Peze Kafé” in Haitian Creole. Although unable to understand the words, the music had a conflictual note that was reinforced by a tone of worry throughout the singing. “It asks the question what happens when those who are supposed to protect us … are forces for bad in the world,” Naylor said. 

The final piece done by the Wesleyan Chamber Singers alone, “Where the Light Begins”, was one of the most passionate performances of the night. The poem conveyed both hope and questioning. The poem itself did not portray a story, but proposed reflection and understanding. 

The groups combined to conclude the evening’s event by singing “Sure on this Shining Night”, a musical piece artistically chosen to end the night’s celebration of music. 

